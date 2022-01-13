 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Navasota woman found dead inside her home following shooting
Navasota woman found dead inside her home following shooting

The Navasota Police Department was investigating Thursday after a woman was found dead in her home following a shooting.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Millican Street, where they found 63-year-old Denise Wells had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Myatt said.

Myatt said investigators believe a man kicked in the home's door and opened fire. No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, but police had identified what Myatt called persons of interest.

Myatt said the public is not in danger.

