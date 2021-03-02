 Skip to main content
Navasota to host 9th annual Texas Birthday Bash
Navasota to host 9th annual Texas Birthday Bash

Texas, our Texas

City of Navasota employee John Flores uses rope to secures a giant Texas flag to a stage in downtown Navasota in 2015 in preparation for the city's annual Texas Birthday Bash celebration.

 Sam Craft/The Eagle

The city of Navasota will host its ninth annual Texas Birthday Bash on Friday and Saturday in downtown Navasota.

Friday’s festivities begin at 5 p.m. with musical artists Jamie Weston, Grupo Vital and Michael Salgado. Headliner Roger Creager will take the stage at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the event kicks off at 1 p.m. and music starts at 2:30 p.m. with Carson Jeffrey, Wynn Williams, Jon Stork, Tribute to George Strait: Derek Spence, and Sundance Head. Headliner Tracy Lawrence will perform at 9 p.m.

Saturday will also feature family activities. Made-in-Texas craft and food vendors will be at the festival grounds, along with the 7D Kids Zone, a petting zoo, and Ole West Gunfighters. The Lil’ Wranglers will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Free shuttles will be running from Navasota High School and Santa’s Wonderland for the entirety of the event. A shuttle will also run from the VFW on Saturday. The city of Navasota encourages guests to utilize the shuttle services, as parking is limited downtown.

VIP tickets are available for Friday and Saturday. General admission tickets at the gate are $10 per day. Kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets may be purchased online or at Navasota City Hall.

More information and tickets can be found at texasbirthdaybash.com.

