Navasota Theatre Alliance to stream abridged Shakespeare

Sitting through the entire catalog of William Shakespeare’s 37 plays can be time consuming — and if viewed back-to-back, mind-numbing. Navasota Theatre Alliance has a way to enjoy the highlights of the works of the Bard at a dizzying pace and with a great deal of humor. Best yet, you can see all this in less than two hours from the comfort of your home, or wherever you have access to the internet.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [Abridged} — and revised — will be streamed this weekend and next. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, The Complete Works played for a record nine years in London’s West End.

The Today Show raved, “If you like Shakespeare, you’ll love this show. If you hate Shakespeare, you’ll love this show.”

Originally featuring three men on stage, The Complete Works had been modified for presentation by the Navasota Theatre Alliance. Savannah Barrera, Kassandra Maduzia and Robin Sutton play themselves in this two-act romp. Musician Mattie Stephens has been added to the all-female cast. In a reflection of the times that has led to The Complete Works being streamed rather than presented live on stage, Lauren Goza has been added as the “COVID Protocol Manager.”