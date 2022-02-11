Navasota Theatre Alliance opens show

Five years ago, moviegoers were enthralled by “Hidden Figures,” the story of Black women mathematicians who played such a critical role in landing men on the moon in 1969.

Those women weren’t the first women to change the way we look at space. In 1908, Helen Leavitt, a mathematician at Harvard University, discovered the relationship between periods of brighter light in Cepheid variables — stars that pulsate. This allows astronomers to calculate the distance to the star. She did this my studying photographs of the heavens, because she was not allowed to touch the telescope.

On Friday, Navasota Theatre Alliance opens a three-week run of “Silent Sky,” the story of Henrietta Leavitt, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 27.

Performances are in the Sunny Furman Theatre at 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and students and $7 for children. They are available at navasotatheatre.org or at the door, if any remain. Masks are suggested but not mandatory.