Navasota Theatre Alliance offers world premiere play

The world premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson will open Friday at the Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota.

Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Supper Club" tells the story of six women, lifelong best friends who form a supper club.

The play opens the 37th season of the Navasota Theatre Alliance.

It will be presented Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Sept. 30. Matinees at 2 p.m. will be offered Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and students and $10 for children. They are available at navasotatheatre.org.

A release from the alliance says of the play: "After 30 years, unexpected plot twists unearth secrets that rock the group and challenge social expectations."

"The Supper Club" is directed by Jim Lawrence.

Coming plays on the Navasota Theatre Alliance season include "The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays," Dec. 1-11; "Girl's Weekend," Feb. 17-March 5, 2023; and "Lend Me a Tenor," April 28-May 11, 2023.