Navasota remains under boil water notice

Navasota remained under a boil water notice Tuesday afternoon, meaning residents should continue to boil their water until further notice.

To lift the boil water notice, water bacterial samples must pass lab tests. Navasota officials said in a release they are working to submit samples to a lab, but the city’s phones and website were down due to weather, leaving city officials to await a response via email.

Navasota officials say they will continue to work to lift the notice as soon as possible.

The boil water notice was put in place on Friday due to a water main break that occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Johnson Street on Thursday evening.

For questions, contact the city of Navasota at 936-825-6475.