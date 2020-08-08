You have permission to edit this article.
Navasota offers free COVID tests
Navasota offers free COVID tests

The city of Navasota will be hosting a COVID-19 walk-up test site at the Progressive Outreach Center Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge to get tested, and no appointment or doctor’s note is needed. Individuals being tested are required to provide a valid ID and are requested to have access to a smartphone. Test results will be communicated via email.

The testing line will close at 4 p.m.

The Progressive Outreach Center is at 615 W. Virginia St.

For more information, call Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.

