Navasota asking residents to conserve water

Navasota city officials are asking residents to conserve water, check their pipes, and take necessary measures to repair any leaks.

Navasota officials said high water usage is causing customers to experience low water pressure.

Officials said Thursday that the city has pumped three times its normal water usage for this time of year over the last 24-hour period.

"If you have a water leak please have your meter shut off immediately, and DO NOT turn it back on until repairs are made," Navasota city officials wrote in a release. "Please do your part to conserve water and have leaks repaired. If you do not have leaks please conserve, delay use of washing machines and dishwashers."

City crews continue to work to maintain service for customers.

The City of Navasota still remains under a boil water notice Thursday.

The boil water notice was put in place last Friday due to a water main break that occurred at the intersection of Railroad Street and Johnson Street last Thursday evening.

Contact the City of Navasota with questions at 936-825-6475.