Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

DES MOINES, Iowa — Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?

A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago.

When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the likelihood of a winner drops. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

Of course, many people still are playing Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It’s ticket sales from those Powerball players that fund the prizes and enabled the jackpot to soar by $300 million after there wasn’t a big winner Wednesday night.

In the last drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot, 46.6% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations were covered. That was up from the 36.3% of all possible number combinations that were picked for Monday night’s drawing, reflecting that ticket sales rise as jackpots climb higher.

There have been 39 consecutive drawings without a Powerball winner, dating to Aug. 6, and if that winless streak hits 40 drawings after Saturday night, the jackpot will certainly grow to be the largest ever in the U.S. and globally.