 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The chief stands alone: Roberts, Roe and a divided Supreme Court

  • 0

On a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by an ambitious conservative wing, Chief Justice John Roberts has become a man on an island.

The 67-year-old chief justice, appointed in 2005 by Republican President George W. Bush, is a conservative trying to chart an incremental course for a court that would rather take giant leaps.

In the historic abortion ruling released Friday, Roberts tried to find a middle ground. He issued his own opinion joining the conservative majority in support of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law, but siding with the court’s three liberal justices in opposing the majority’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It’s not the first time Roberts has taken a position that conflicts with his fellow conservatives. He sided with liberal arguments in dissenting opinions on a Texas abortion law in September, an Alabama voting district in February, and an environmental case in April. He’s become the target of angry conservatives who say he doesn’t fight enough to push their views.

People are also reading…

On abortion, Roberts “wasn’t able to control the direction of the court,” said David Gans, a civil rights lawyer at the progressive Constitutional Accountability Center. “There is huge daylight between his position and the majority’s position.”

Roberts, a staunch protector of the court’s institutional legitimacy, has historically sought incremental changes in constitutional law over time rather than big shifts all at once, and the abortion case was no different.

In a separate opinion on Friday, Roberts said he’d have supported a restriction after 15 weeks of pregnancy — the same as the Mississippi law the court was reviewing — rather than ditching Roe entirely as the conservative majority did. In overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, the court left it up to states to decide if and when abortion is legal.

“Both the court’s opinion and the dissent display a relentless freedom from doubt on the legal issue that I cannot share,” Roberts wrote. “I am not sure, for example, that a ban on terminating a pregnancy from the moment of conception must be treated the same under the Constitution as a ban after fifteen weeks.”

No other justice joined in his opinion.

Roberts’ waning influence has coincided with dramatic changes in the composition of the court. Former President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices and was vocal about only choosing candidates who would vote to overturn Roe. First was Neil Gorsuch and then came Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced swing vote Anthony Kennedy, who sided with liberals on gay marriage and, for the most part, abortion.

Only weeks before the 2020 election, Trump’s third pick, Amy Coney Barrett, gave the wing a solid 6-3 majority, which diminished the influence of Roberts.

“With a 6-3 majority, he still has a lot of influence, but he is no longer the swing voter on many issues,” said Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University.

The conservative justices also have exercised their influence by increasingly granting emergency requests, which critics have called the “shadow docket.” Liberal advocates adopted the term to criticize high court decisions that happen without full-scale briefing and arguments.

As the conservative majority has emerged, Roberts has found his way into dissent, joining liberal voices in September when the court left in place a Texas law outlawing most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. In his comments at the time, Roberts didn’t go as far as the liberal justices to say that the law was unconstitutional.

In February, he joined the liberal justices in dissent when the court restored an Alabama-drawn congressional map and blocked a ruling that would have required a second heavily Black district for the November election. In April, he joined liberals in another dissent as the court temporarily reinstated a rule that scaled back federal protections for streams, wetlands and other bodies of water.

Before the court’s composition changed, Roberts could more easily exert his influence. In 2012, he sided with liberal justices to become the deciding vote in upholding the Affordable Care Act, a signature accomplishment for then-President Barack Obama.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in 2020 that Roberts “has been a disappointment to conservatives,” after decisions including one that year to invalidate a Louisiana law restriction abortion.

“The big difference is that because he’s not the fifth vote, his ability to get other folks to go along is dramatically diminished,” said Jonathan Adler, a Case Western Reserve University law professor.

Even before the abortion ruling and another decision Thursday expanding gun rights, Americans’ confidence in the Supreme Court had reached a new low, according to a Gallup poll measuring faith in institutions over 50 years. The 11-point drop for the nation’s highest court is about double that of the decline experienced by other institutions included in the survey.

In his solo opinion Friday, before tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets of American cities in protest, Roberts wrote that he would “leave to another day whether to reject any right to an abortion at all.”

Roberts urged “judicial restraint,” warning that overturning precedents would be a “serious jolt to the legal system.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden

Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden

The House has sent President Joe Biden the most wide-ranging gun violence bill Congress has passed in decades. The bill that passed the House on Friday is a measured compromise that at once illustrates progress on the long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists. The Democratic-led chamber approved the election-year legislation with every Democrat and 14 Republicans voting yes. That caps a spurt of action prompted by voters’ revulsion over last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas. The Senate approved it earlier by a bipartisan 65-33 margin, with 15 Republicans joining all Democrats. The White House says Biden will sign the bill Saturday morning.

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

The House Jan. 6 committee has heard chilling, tearful testimony that Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local workers and state officials. The panel focused Tuesday on the “heroes” of democracy — election workers and officials who fended off the defeated president’s demands. The committee is focused on Trump's schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud. It heard from Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about pressure from Trump, including Trump’s call asking the Georgia official to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s victory.

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

President Joe Biden says he’s considering pressing for a holiday on the federal gasoline tax. That could possibly save U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. Biden told reporters Monday that his decision could come by the end of the week. The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help pay for highways.

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange. His government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since Britain ordered Assange’s extradition on spying charges. Albanese said Monday his government would aim to engage “appropriately with our partners.” The Australian government earlier said Assange’s case has dragged on and ”should be brought to a close.” American prosecutors say Assange helped a U.S. intelligence analyst steal classified material that WikiLeaks later published. Assange’s lawyers say his actions were protected by the U.S. Constitution. An appeal of the British government's decision could extend the case for years.

Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate's 'RINO hunting' video

Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate's 'RINO hunting' video

Facebook has removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. In the video, Greitens urges viewers to "get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.” Facebook says the ad violates “policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” Twitter blocked the video from being shared. The video comes at a time of renewed focus on violence in politics. Greitens resigned in disgrace as Missouri governor in 2018, and his ex-wife has alleged he physically abused her and their child.

Watch Now: Related Video

A divided America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert