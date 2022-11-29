 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supreme Court appears divided in Texas case over Biden immigration policies

  • 0

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration painted a bleak picture Tuesday of what would happen if the Supreme Court sides with Texas and rules federal laws trump prosecutorial discretion in certain immigration enforcement cases.

Texas is leading a legal challenge to guidelines issued last year by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking to prioritize certain categories of individuals for enforcement.

Those guidelines run afoul of federal laws declaring the government “shall” detain certain individuals in the country illegally, including those convicted of certain felonies or those with final removal orders, according to Texas and others backing the challenge.

During oral arguments in the case Tuesday, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the justices it is impossible as a practical matter for the Department of Homeland Security to comply with all of the “shall” clauses written into the country’s immigration laws.

People are also reading…

If the court rules it must treat those clauses as binding mandates with no discretion, she said, it would be destabilizing to the system.

Enforcement officials would be required to take actions against any individuals they encounter who might be subject to the mandates, she said.

“And that means we wouldn’t have the resources or ability to go after those individuals who are threats to public safety, national security and border security,” Prelogar said. “That is a senseless way to run an immigration enforcement system and it is not the statute that Congress enacted.”

Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone countered that talk about resource limitations and prosecutorial discretion is beside the point.

The states challenging the guidelines are not claiming the government must remove everyone in the country illegally, Stone said, but rather a “small subset of this nation’s illegal aliens” who are specifically and clearly identified in the law.

Such arguments appeared to be welcomed by some of the right-leaning members of the court. Chief Justice John Roberts pressed Prelogar on whether “shall” should mean “shall” regardless of the practicality involved.

“Now it’s our job to say what the law is, not whether or not it can be possibly implemented or whether there are difficulties there,” Roberts said. “And I don’t think we should change that responsibility just because Congress and the executive can’t agree on something that’s possible to address this ... problem. I don’t think we should let them off the hook.”

Texas argues the guidelines have resulted in individuals avoiding detention, negatively impacting the state in various ways such as requiring it to lock those individuals up or provide social services to them.

The arguments come in the context of the continuing and deeply partisan debate about immigration and border security in which Republicans say the Biden administration has adopted a lax approach that encourages even more migrants to overwhelm the southern border.

The Biden administration has countered that Republicans have opposed efforts to boost homeland security funding.

But Tuesday’s arguments ventured well beyond how to enforce the nation’s immigration laws and delved into broader questions of when states have standing to challenge federal policies.

Prelogar said states can file suits in numerous jurisdictions, searching for a judge sympathetic to their cause.

“If the states can persuade even one single district judge in a forum of their choosing to be skeptical of the federal government’s position, then that judge can claim authority to issue a universal remedy that is going to immediately put the federal government’s policies on hold,” she said.

Prelogar also argued federal courts have been exceeding their authority for years in the way they wipe government policies off the books when they find them to be unlawful.

That position was met with deep skepticism by a number of the justices who described it as running counter to thousands of rulings in recent years.

Roberts took particular exception to it as “fairly radical” given D.C. Circuit Court judges issue such rulings “five times before breakfast.”

Roberts also suggested some of Prelogar’s arguments on standing are at odds with the court’s findings just a few months ago in another immigration case involving Texas and the Biden administration. He said he would expect more consideration for such a recent decision.

“It’s not even out of the cradle yet, and you’re throwing it under the bus,” Roberts said, before conceding he had mixed his metaphors.

Still, Prelogar did get some sympathy on the standing issues from Justice Elena Kagan, who suggested Texas would need to do more in demonstrating the harms it has suffered from the Mayorkas guidelines.

“It’s just not enough that you’re coming in here with a set of speculative possibilities about your costs,” Kagan said. “You have to do more than that, given the backdrop of what has become, I think, a system that nobody ever thought would occur, which is that the states can go into court at the drop of a pin and stop federal policies in their tracks.”

A decision in the case is expected by next summer.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

President Joe Biden has delivered pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters for Thanksgiving. The president, first lady Jill Biden and their nearly 3-year-old grandson Beau visited with emergency personnel at fire department headquarters on Nantucket island. Earlier in the day, Biden expressed his appreciation for those who risk their lives to help others when he spoke by telephone to the hosts of NBC's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. He later spoke on the phone with U.S. service members who are away from their families for the holiday. Biden has a more than 40-year tradition of spending Thanksgiving on the Massachusetts island.

GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border

GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico. McCarthy said the new House Republican majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy is positioned to become the new House speaker when the new Congress convenes in January. He said the Republican majority will use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to hold President Joe Biden’s administration accountable for border security. Speaking on Tuesday in El Paso, Texas, he said the investigations “could lead to an impeachment inquiry.”

Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting

Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting

A Georgia appeals court ruling means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The state had argued that allowing voting this Saturday is illegal because it's the day after a state holiday. Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued last week and a court agreed that voting was allowed. The state appealed that decision, but the Court of Appeals on Monday declined to stay the lower court ruling.

Trump's long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week

Trump's long-teased White House bid is low key in 1st week

Donald Trump has teased a third presidential campaign from the moment he left the White House. But in the week since Trump officially declared his candidacy, the Republican former president has been uncharacteristically low key. There has been no massive stadium kickoff rally. Trump's newly reinstated Twitter account sits silent with its 87 million followers. Trump hasn’t visited the key early voting states that can shape the contest for the Republican nomination. Trump hasn’t held a public event since his announcement. The light touch reflects the rushed and chaotic nature of the announcement, which even some of Trump’s closest allies had urged him to postpone.

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

Conservationists say they will sue U.S. wildlife officials over past-due decisions on protections sought for rare fish in Nevada and Utah. They say groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West is a threat to the Fish Lake Valley tui chub near the California-Nevada line and the least chub in southwest Utah 170 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service. The environmental group petitioned last year for Endangered Species Act protection for both fish species. It says they are at risk of extinction and the agency is continuing to miss multiple deadlines under the act.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Weapons amnesty: French urged to handover undeclared guns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert