 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

  • 0
Red Flag Laws

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the Chicago northern suburb's Fourth of July parade. Chicago is one of the nation's gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois' "red flag” law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times.

 CHICAGO TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

Many U.S. states barely use laws they have on the books that give them the power to take guns away from people threatening to kill, an Associated Press analysis found, a trend blamed on a lack of awareness of the laws and resistance by some police to enforce them even as shootings and gun deaths soar.

AP found the so-called red flag laws in 19 states and the District of Columbia were used to remove firearms from people 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation and countless potential warning signs law enforcement officers encounter from gun owners every day.

“It’s too small a pebble to make a ripple,” Duke University sociologist Jeffrey Swanson, who has studied red flag gun surrender orders across the nation, said of the AP tally. “It’s as if the law doesn’t exist.”

People are also reading…

“The number of people we are catching with red flags is likely infinitesimal,” added Indiana University law professor Jody Madeira, who like other experts who reviewed AP’s findings wouldn’t speculate how many red flag removal orders would be necessary to make a difference.

The search for solutions comes amid a string of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois, and a spike in gun violence not seen in decades: 27,000 deaths so far this year, following 45,000 deaths each of the past two years.

AP’s count, compiled from inquiries and Freedom of Information Law requests, showed wide disparities in how the laws were enforced, most without regard to population, gun ownership or crime rates.

Florida led with 5,800 such orders, or 34 per 100,000 adult residents, but that is due mostly to aggressive enforcement in a few counties that don’t include Miami-Dade and others with more gun killings. More than a quarter of Illinois’ slim 154 orders came from one suburban county that makes up just 7% of the state’s population, and just four orders came from shootings-wracked Chicago. California had 3,197 orders but was working through a backlog of three times that number of people barred from owning guns under a variety of measures who had not yet surrendered them.

And a national movement among politicians and sheriffs that’s declared nearly 2,000 counties as “Second Amendment Sanctuaries,” opposing laws that infringe on gun rights, may have affected red flag enforcement in several states. In Colorado, 37 counties that consider themselves “sanctuaries” issued just 45 surrender orders in the two years through last year, a fifth fewer than non-sanctuary counties did per resident. New Mexico and Nevada reported only about 20 orders combined.

“The law shouldn’t even be there in the first place,” argued Richard Mack, a former Arizona sheriff who heads the pro-gun Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. “You’re taking away someone’s property and means of self-defense.”

Red flag laws, most of which came into effect over the last four years, allow police officers who believe gun owners are an imminent danger to themselves or others to petition a judge to order firearms surrendered or, barring that, seized for an “emergency” period, typically two weeks. The judge can then convene a court hearing in which petitioners present evidence to withhold weapons longer, typically a year, and the owner can argue against that. AP’s tally counts an emergency order followed by a longer one as a single order if they involve the same gun owner.

Some states also allow family members of gun owners, school officials, work colleagues or doctors to ask for gun removal orders, also known as extreme risk protection orders. But data reviewed by the AP show nearly all petitions in several states were initiated by police, possibly because, as several surveys have shown, few people outside law enforcement are even aware the laws exist.

The recent spike in shootings has brought renewed attention to red flag laws, with states including Alaska, Pennsylvania and Kentucky introducing legislation to add them. The Biden administration is seeking to foster wider use of red flag laws by allocating money in a newly passed federal gun law to help spread the word about such measures.

An AP-NORC poll in late July found that 78% of U.S. adults strongly or somewhat favor red flag laws, but the backlash against them has been intense in some states, particularly in rural areas. Opponents argue that allowing judges to rule on gun seizures in initial emergency petitions before full hearings violates due process rights, though court cases claiming this have generally found the laws constitutional.

Many police believe seizing guns can also be dangerous and unnecessary, even as a last resort, especially in sparsely populated areas where they know many of the residents with mental health issues, said Tony Mace, head of the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association, which lobbied against the state’s law.

“You’re showing up with 10 to 15 law enforcement officers and coming in the middle of the night and kicking in the door, and it’s already a dangerous environment,” said Mace, sheriff of Cibola County, a sanctuary county with just one order since 2020.

One fierce gun rights defender who still aggressively uses the law is Polk County [Florida] Sheriff Grady Judd, who says he doesn’t let his beliefs stand in the way of moving fast when gun owners threaten violence.

“We’re not going to wait for an Uvalde, Texas, or a Parkland or a Columbine if we have the information and people say that they’re going to shoot or kill,” said Judd, who enforced 752 orders since 2020 in a county of 725,000 residents, a tally that is more than the total orders for 15 entire states. “We’re going to use the tools that the state gave us.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy

Biden to deliver prime-time speech on 'battle' for democracy

President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The White House is billing it as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections. Biden will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake. The White House says, “He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack. And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Iraqis heed cleric's plea to leave streets after clashes

Iraqis heed cleric's plea to leave streets after clashes

Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital have begun to withdraw from the streets. That restored a measure of calm following a serious escalation of the political crisis gripping the nation. Following two days of deadly unrest that sparked fears instability might spread throughout the country and even the region, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his supporters Tuesday to leave the government quarter. Within minutes, some could be seen heeding the call. Iraq’s military also announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew. That further raised hopes that the immediate crisis was ebbing, though larger political problems remain.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. But as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private home office, Republicans have gone notably silent. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe. He told reporters in Kentucky he didn't have "any observations about that.” While the unprecedented search of a former president’s home has galvanized many Republicans to Trump's defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, wary of crossing him.

Chaplain who sexually abused inmates gets 7 years in prison

Chaplain who sexually abused inmates gets 7 years in prison

A former California prison chaplain who pleaded guilty to forcing an inmate to have sex with him has been sentenced to seven years in prison. That's more than double the recommended punishment in federal sentencing guidelines. James Theodore Highhouse is alleged to have abused several women at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Highhouse is among five workers at the Bay Area lockup charged in the last 14 months with sexually abusing inmates. Earlier this year, an Associated Press investigation revealed years of sexual misconduct at the Dublin prison, including allegations against the former warden.

Sentencing for Arizona women in ballot fraud case delayed

Sentencing for Arizona women in ballot fraud case delayed

Two southwestern Arizona women who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election have had their sentencing delayed because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. Thursday’s scheduled hearing in Yuma County Superior Court has now been rescheduled for next month. Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for Guillermina Fuentes. Fuentes is a school board member in the border city of San Luis and pleaded guilty to a felony violation of Arizona’s “ballot harvesting” law. That law bars anyone but a person’s relative, housemate or caregiver from returning ballots for them. Alma Juarez's misdemeanor plea agreement on the same charge calls for probation. Juarez carried four voted ballots Fuentes gave her into a polling place.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Little-known candidate Kelley advances in Alaska Senate race

Buzz Kelley has advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race. The little-known candidate joins Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in advancing from last week’s open primary to the general election. Ranked voting will be used in the November election. Kelley did not respond to emails or a message sent through his website from The Associated Press. But he told the Anchorage Daily News recently that his success could be due to his 12 campaign signs. While Tshibaka’s slogan is “Kelly for Alaska,” Buzz Kelley said it seemed “a bit of a stretch” that her supporters mistakenly voted for him.

Malaysia court slams leak of alleged verdict of ex-PM's wife

Malaysia court slams leak of alleged verdict of ex-PM's wife

Malaysia’s top court has condemned as a deliberate smear attempt the leaking of the alleged verdict against the wife of jailed ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak. The high court is due to deliver its verdict next Thursday in Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial involving alleged bribes over a $280 million solar energy project. The Malaysia Today website posted a 71-page document it described as containing a guilty judgment against Rosmah. The Chief Registrar office of the Federal Court said Saturday it has lodged a complaint with police over the alleged leak. Najib last Tuesday began a 12-year prison term after losing his final appeal in a graft case linked to the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund.

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert