 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kremlin: Any talks about Griner swap must be confidential

  • 0

MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential.

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, two-time Olympic gold medalist and former Baylor University All-American, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Asked if Griner could be freed as part of a prisoners swap with Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that “we always say that any contacts about possible exchanges can only be conducted in silence under a tight lid on any information.”

People are also reading…

Griner’s arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.

President Joe Biden told reporters that his administration is in “constant contact” with Russian authorities on Griner and other Americans who are detained there. While there has not been progress on bringing her back to the U.S., Biden said, “We’re not stopping.”

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Biden “is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home.”

In July, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an unusual step that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to Moscow get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

He didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates as he spoke before the Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections. He said, “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life,” nor “can we allow our movement to be led astray by the siren song of unprincipled populism that’s unmoored from our oldest traditions and most cherished values.”

Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact

Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact

The primary source for allegations in a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told the FBI that he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact. That's according to testimony from an FBI agent who took the witness stand Thursday at the trial of think-tank analyst Igor Danchenko. The Russian-born Danchenko is accused of lying to the FBI about his own sources for the information he provided to British spy Christopher Steele. The “Steele dossier” contained numerous allegations about connections between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin.

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus

Cheney: 1/6 panel won't let Trump turn testimony into circus

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands. That word came Sunday from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live. When asked if the committee would consider taking his testimony live, Cheney did not directly respond.

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert