 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?

  • 0
Supreme Court Roberts Court

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts departs at the end of the day in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 29, 2020. Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis. The chief justice has ordered an investigation into the unprecedented leak earlier this week of a draft of a major abortion opinion. What comes next could further test Roberts’ leadership of a court.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — John Roberts is heading a Supreme Court in crisis.

The chief justice already has ordered an investigation of the leak this week of a draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case legalizing abortion nationwide. What comes next could further test Roberts' leadership of a court where his vote already appears less crucial in determining the outcome in contentious cases.

“This is a time when the court is under siege, both externally and internally now,” said Roanoke College professor Todd Peppers, who writes about the court. "I just don't think the spotlight has ever been brighter on the court in recent history.”

Roberts' court was facing challenges even before the leak, which the chief called a “betrayal of the confidences of the Court.”

Polling has shown a notable decline in the public's approval of the court. And there have been recent calls for term limits for the justices and for increasing the number of justices as well as for a code of ethics, particularly following reports that Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Virginia, implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Confirmation hearings for the court's newest justices have been contentious.

People are also reading…

The addition of three conservative justices during Trump's presidency also means there are now five conservative justices to Roberts' right who no longer need his vote, and perhaps his moderating influence, to prevail in a case. The abortion decision could be another example of that, with the court's other conservatives prepared to go further than Roberts.

Roberts, 67, has noted the limits of his position in the past. Asked during a 2018 appearance how it’s different to be chief, Roberts responded: “In many ways it’s different. In the most important it’s not. I have one vote. I participate in the decision-making of the court like any of the associate justices.”

Still, there's a reason that the chief is called the “first among equals” and that historians refer to time periods at the court using the chief justice's name: the Marshall Court, the Rehnquist Court, the Roberts Court. The chief is the first to speak when the justices discuss cases at their private conference and guides that discussion. The chief decides who writes the opinion of the court when the chief is in the majority.

Roberts, an appointee of President George W. Bush, has faced other challenging times in his 16 years as chief. He's led the court through contentious cases on gay marriage, on President Barack Obama's health law and on Trump-era policies including building a U.S.-Mexico border wall and the travel ban.

In 2020, Roberts was in the spotlight presiding over Trump's first impeachment trial, though his role was modest. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he led the court through a period where it decided to postpone arguments for the first time in more than 100 years and then to conduct them by telephone for more than a year and a half.

Early in his tenure, in a speech at Georgetown's law school graduation and elsewhere, Roberts explained his philosophy in guiding the court and his preference for decisions where there could be broad agreement on narrow grounds.

“There are clear benefits to a greater degree of consensus on the court. Unanimity or near unanimity promote clarity and guidance for the lawyers and for the lower courts trying to figure out what the Supreme Court meant," he said in 2006. He added: “The rule of law is strengthened when there's greater coherence and agreement about what the law is."

Artemus Ward, a professor at Northern Illinois University who is one of the editors of a book of scholarly research on chief justices, said Roberts has been “trying to achieve consensus, trying to rule narrowly.” But following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal, and her replacement by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, “Roberts' vote is less powerful” because there are five conservative votes even without him, Ward said.

There's been some evidence of the impact of that already.

Before Ginsburg's death, Roberts joined with the court's four liberals to reject a challenge to attendance limits California imposed on religious services because of the coronavirus pandemic. But about a month after Barrett joined the court, the justices ruled 5-4 the other way in a case about similar limits in New York, with Roberts and the liberals in dissent.

In September of last year, the court decided 5-4 not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state. The dissenters were once again Roberts and the three liberal justices.

It was the same lineup in February when the Supreme Court put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections to increase Black voting power. And in April when the court reinstated a Trump-era water rule.

"Roberts Has Lost Control of the Supreme Court," was the title of an article written that month by professor Stephen I. Vladeck of the University of Texas School of Law.

It remains to be seen how divided and how sweeping the court will be in other decisions, including a major gun ruling, that are still to be released before the court breaks for summer.

Unknown too is how closely the final opinion in the abortion case will mirror the leaked draft, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and distributed to other members of the court in February. Politico reported that Alito had the votes of four other conservatives to overturn Roe v. Wade and a later decision that reaffirmed a constitutional right to abortion services, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The three liberals planned to dissent, Politico said, while Roberts' ultimate vote was unclear.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

'Seemed like goodbye': Mariupol defenders make their stand

'Seemed like goodbye': Mariupol defenders make their stand

Ukrainian fighters at Mariupol’s pulverized steel plant are holding out against Russian troops in an increasingly desperate effort to keep Moscow from taking the strategic port city. The wife of one of the fighters said the troops would not surrender and her husband told her “words of goodbye.” Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday, which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military claimed it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east. The Russians say they destroyed dozens of Ukrainian military targets.

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned

Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned

President Joe Biden says the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the U.S. Supreme Court not overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. In a statement Tuesday, Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. Politico released a draft opinion that suggested the court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process. 

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of a draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people, about 70, might see a draft at the stage of the Alito document.

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

The European Union’s leader has called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed that Russia’s largest bank Sberbank and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system. Von der Leyen was addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday. She called on the EU’s member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Horn of Africa drought drives 20 million towards hunger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert