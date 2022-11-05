 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From coast to coast, a collage of American elections unfolds

  • 0
Fetterman-Oz mugs (copy)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz are vying in the state’s race for governor.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTOS

In the battle for Democrats to keep their majority in Congress and Republicans to gain wins in congressional and gubernatorial races, the 2022 midterms will showcase which party is able to extend its reach past the states it currently controls.

Hotly contested U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in perpetual swing states such as Pennsylvania have dominated the news cycle, from social media jabs back and forth between candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to Oz spending more than $20 million of his own money on his race.

Historic races in Vermont and North Carolina could smash the glass ceiling and elect the leader of Vermont’s state Senate, Becca Balint, as its first woman in Congress and former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley as the state’s first Black senator. She would be the only Black woman in the Senate.

People are also reading…

It’s not only critical leadership positions up for grabs in swing states like Georgia and Arizona, issues such as vote-by-mail and abortion all have come to the forefront of this midterms cycle — the result of leftover residue from the 2020 election and subsequent denial of the election results perpetrated by former President Donald Trump, who continues to tighten his influence on the GOP.

Data compiled by AP statehouse reporters and race callers in the AP’s Decision Notes series breaks down how each state votes, when votes will be counted and what candidates and issues are on the ballot.

Vote by mail

The voting landscape has changed in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While 2020 expanded the use of mail-in voting across the country, it caused slow vote tallying in Pennsylvania, Georgia and other states. A new law in Pennsylvania allocated $45 million to counties to help them handle the task of counting mail-in ballots to avoid a protracted post-election count.

Last year, Georgia Republicans mandated an ID for absentee voting, after a surge in mail ballots helped secure victories for Democrats in the presidential contest and twin U.S. Senate runoffs.

In the Maryland primary, state law blocked mail-in ballots from being counted until two days after Election Day. But the state’s highest court has since ruled that counties can start counting mail-ins before Election Day in the general election to avoid delays.

Abortion on the ballot

California, Michigan and Vermont are all considering questions that would amend their state constitutions to establish some form of a right to abortion.

The Decision Notes explain that if voters chose to amend the Michigan state constitution, a 91-year-old state law banning abortion in all instances except to save the life of the mother would no longer be enforceable. A record number of people — over 750,000 — signed petitions to put the measure on the ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Races to keep an eye on

Control of the Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly attempts to win a full term after securing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a tough challenge from Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters.

Arizona Republicans backed by Trump — and who back his unfounded claims that he lost because of election fraud — are hoping to snag the governor’s office, secretary of state and attorney general.

One of the most closely watched races in the country is in Nevada. Democrats are trying to hold onto Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s seat in her contest against Republican Adam Laxalt. Laxalt is a steadfast Trump ally.

Georgia’s senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is trying to win a full six-year term, and Georgia football icon and Republican challenger Herschel Walker also could determine the outcome of the Senate party breakdown.

But Walker has been embroiled in a scandal when two women alleged he encouraged and paid for their abortions. Walker has campaigned in absolute opposition to abortion, supporting one of the strictest statewide abortion bans in the country.

North Carolina’s Republican three-term Rep. Ted Budd is one of many Trump-backed candidates this election cycle. Trump’s endorsement of Budd remains a crucial element of Budd’s strategy against Beasley, who has outraised him and received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

Democratic-led Maryland will try to regain the governorship held by the departing Larry Hogan, who is only the second Republican in the state’s history to be reelected governor. The candidates for the governorship feature Democrat Wes Moore, who could be the state’s first Black governor against Trump-backed Republican Dan Cox.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence that he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech came a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers. Biden said this is no time to ignore what's going on. He declared that “silence is complicity.”

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

President Joe Biden is raising the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on oil companies if they don’t boost domestic production. This comes as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. Biden in brief remarks on Monday accused energy companies of “war profiteering” by making record-setting profits amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Biden says he may ask Congress to pursue a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies, as he seeks to pressure them to lower prices for consumers.  Biden is calling on oil companies to “meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break.”

VP Harris fights for Democrats' future — and her own

VP Harris fights for Democrats' future — and her own

Vice President Kamala Harris has been campaigning all across the country — not for herself but to boost Democratic candidates as her party struggles to keep control of Congress and statehouses. It's a chance for her to flex her political muscles two years after her own presidential bid failed. Campaigning in Boston this week, Harris declared, “Elections matter ... and the stakes are high." Harris has faced special scrutiny as the first woman and person of color to be vice president. Allies say she’s found a degree of stability after a rocky start. And there's plenty of quiet talk — though not by her — about her chances if she goes for the top job again some day.

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters

The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in a race that’s expected to be one of the closest in the country. Some Republicans had worried that Victor would act as a spoiler, drawing votes from right-leaning voters who might have otherwise supported Masters. The impact will be blunted, however, because the decision comes so close to the election that Victor’s name will still appear on all ballots.

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert