Federal agents mull possible tax charges against Hunter Biden, report says

After a multiyear probe, federal agents believe they have assembled a sufficient case for tax crime charges to be filed against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware will make the call on whether to charge the younger Biden with tax crimes and a false statement connected to a gun purchase, according to the Post.

The Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that investigators in multiple agencies probed whether Biden, 52, had lied on gun purchase paperwork in 2018 and failed to fully report his income.

The U.S. attorney for Delaware is David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump but has remained in his post as the probe into Biden churned on.

Weiss’ office declined to comment on the report, as did the FBI. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden, Chris Clark, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the New York Daily News. But he said in a statement published by the Post that it is a “federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a grand jury investigation such as this one.”

“Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors,” added the statement, according to the Post.

Clark also claimed he has not been contacted by any federal agent. “Therefore, a rendition of the case from such an ‘agent’ is inherently biased, one-sided and inaccurate,” he said. “It is regrettable that law enforcement agents appear to be violating the law to prejudice a case against a person who is a target simply because of his family name."

Hunter Biden has reportedly tried to settle the case out of court and has paid $1 million to the IRS to evade conviction or a long sentence.

