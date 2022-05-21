 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diesel’s 100% surge and scarcity deny farmers their ‘lifeblood’

  • 0
CORRECTION Gasoline Prices

The price of diesel fuel keeps setting record highs, which hurts farmers' bottom line.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Farmers from Iowa to Ukraine are grappling with surging diesel prices and an unsteady supply, forcing them to spend unprecedented sums on fuel in a chaotic market and raising concerns about the autumn harvest.

In the U.S., where corn and soybean producers are rushing to sow after rains and cold temperatures forced delays, filling a tractor tank daily now costs some farmers $1,000, twice what it was a year ago. And the most intensive part of the farming season is still ahead.

“We’ve never experienced this level of price increase for farm diesel fuel,” said Iowa farmer Chris Edgington, president of the National Corn Growers Association. Cost per gallon has climbed to $4.70 from $2.20 a year ago, he said.

In the breadbasket nation of Ukraine, three months into Russia’s military invasion, growers are tending fields amid brutal bombings of storage sites. One grain farmer said he has enough fuel to last two months. He’s nervous about diesel supplies ordered weeks ago that haven’t shown up.

People are also reading…

“If you have to wait every time such a long time, you’re slowly running out,” said Kees Huizinga, who farms 37,000 acres in Ukraine. Crops needed to feed dairy cows are days away from harvest and, if delays continue, bigger problems could stack up for corn and sunflowers in the autumn.

In the U.S., with grain reserves shrinking and inflation ongoing, diesel is in short supply, especially on the East Coast. Many of America's farmers are nonetheless well positioned for another year of profit as war and global weather challenges have extended the 2021 crop price rally. Wheat recently jumped to an all-time high and corn and soybeans are trading near records. Still, they worry prices will collapse while the cost for diesel and other key farm necessities stays high.

U.S. diesel prices are the highest ever, with warnings of shortages, especially in the eastern U.S. Russia's invasion of Ukraine tightened global supplies of the fuel. While the situation in the Midwest isn't as dire, wholesale prices in Chicago are still up 75% from a year ago.

“Diesel is the lifeblood of farming,” said Iowa corn and soybean farmer Ben Riensche, whose fuel costs have jumped to $70 an acre from $35.

Fertilizer, grain and machinery parts can’t move efficiently through the system without diesel, which is also needed for his massive earth-moving equipment. In fact, diesel is only one fuel problem. Propane has nearly doubled in price from last year. It is used to heat farmers’ homes and power dryers during harvest to reduce corn moisture and make the grain suitable for storage and sale. That’s likely to be significant this season for producers who are battling heavy rains and flooding in the U.S. northern states and Canadian prairies. Also, soaring gasoline prices at the retail pump may move even higher during the summer driving period.

"The milk being hauled away, there's a fuel surcharge on that,” dairy farm owner Jon Patterson said. “I don't have a way to pass that onto the next person. Right now, the milk price has come up to help offset some of that, but what's going to happen when fuel and all these other inputs stay high and milk price drops?"

Patterson is investing in bigger equipment to pump fertilizer more efficiently and using GPS to avoid going over the same ground twice, wasting valuable fuel. Illinois farmer Matt Bennett, co-founder of commodities brokerage AgMarket.net, notes that producers with “any crop at all” should be able to absorb bigger energy costs with wheat futures in Chicago up 66% since the start of the year, corn futures 35% and soybeans 25%.

“The big issue I see is when the pendulum swings,” he said. “I’m not sure when that is, but when commodity prices move lower, inputs are likely to remain high.”

He's been helping clients hedge the risk by buying New York Harbor diesel and natural gas futures over the last few months.

“When transportation costs go up, they don’t come back down so easily,” he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Maine removes LGBTQ teaching video assailed in Republican ad

The Maine Department of Education has removed from its website a video containing an LGBTQ lesson plan for kindergarten students that was the subject of a Republican ad targeting Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. The ad accused the governor of spending $2.8 million to create “radical school lessons” for the youngest children in public schools. The Department of Education quickly removed the video lesson plan after reviewing it. A spokesperson for Mills said Thursday the governor was not aware of the video and agrees with the Department of Education’s decision to remove it.

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas. He is facing mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant. The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers. Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”

Ginni Thomas' emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election

Ginni Thomas' emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election

Newly discovered emails show that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was more deeply involved in baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election than previously known. The conservative political activist urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the election to choose their own slate of electors. She argued that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud. The revelations were first published by The Washington Post on Friday, and The Associated Press subsequently obtained her emails to the lawmakers showing her efforts to keep then-President Donald Trump in office. Thomas urged them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.”

Activists ask top court to void Marcos Jr's presidential win

Activists ask top court to void Marcos Jr's presidential win

Human rights activists have asked the Philippine Supreme Court to block Congress from proclaiming Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the next president, alleging that he lied when he said he had not been convicted of any crime. The Commission on Election has twice dismissed their petition and six other similar complaints to cancel Marcos Jr.’s candidacy papers ahead of the May 9 vote. The petitioners elevated the case to the highest court on Monday, saying Marcos Jr. had been convicted of tax evasion, which should have permanently barred him from seeking public office. Most of the petitioners are leaders of groups representing survivors of martial law in the 1970s under late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the presumptive next president.

Beasley, Budd win as NC voters pare down primary candidates

Beasley, Budd win as NC voters pare down primary candidates

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley have won their respective Senate primaries in North Carolina. Budd on Tuesday won the 14-candidate Republican primary over the likes of former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker. Beasley was the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, which 11 people sought. Beasley and Budd will compete in November to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr. Voters are whittling down candidates seeking to serve on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly and on the judicial bench. Primaries were held in 13 of the 14 North Carolina U.S. House districts. 

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage

President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas. He is facing mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant. The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers. Biden is also authorizing the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly formula supplies that meet federal standards from overseas to the U.S., in what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.”

Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops

Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops

Russia says that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops who doggedly defended a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered. The plant became a symbol of their country’s resistance. The announcement Wednesday comes as the battle for the strategic port city appeared all but over. Ukraine ordered the fighters to save their lives and said their mission to tie up Russian forces is now complete. The fighters face an uncertain fate. Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said 959 Ukrainian troops have now abandoned the stronghold since they started coming out Monday.

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

Nearly three months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Russian military faces a bogged-down war, the prospect of a bigger NATO and an opponent buoyed by victories on and off the battlefield. On the diplomatic front, Finland announced Sunday that it would seek NATO membership. Sweden’s governing party also endorsed the idea of applying to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe and the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance among the reasons for the invasion. On the battlefield, Russian forces failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. Western military officials say the Kremlin's campaign in eastern Ukraine has lost momentum.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert