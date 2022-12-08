A second round of 'Twitter Files' released

Two days after new owner Elon Musk forced out Jim Baker, Twitter Inc.’s deputy general counsel, over his supposed suppression of information, a second tranche of "Twitter Files" were released.

“In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today,” Musk said Tuesday.

Musk’s comment appeared to be in reference to Baker’s involvement with vetting the Twitter Files. The documents, which included internal communications surrounding the decision to block access to a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop entries that exposed then-Vice President Joe Biden and his family's dealings with foreign companies, were publicized by journalist Matt Taibbi last week.

In a tweet Tuesday, Taibbi suggested that Baker’s firing stemmed from “vetting the first batch of ‘Twitter Files’ — without knowledge of new management,” apparently a reference to Musk.

Baker, who was formerly the general counsel of the FBI, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former New York Times editor Bari Weiss released another trove of documents Thursday night, highlighting Twitter's use of "blacklisting" and "shadow banning" conservative dialogue, all without users' knowledge. Weiss tweeted screenshots of several users, including Stanford doctor Jay Bhattacharya and conservative commentators Charlie Kirk and Dan Bongino, showing their tweets were either prevented from trending or showing up on search engines.

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in October, Musk has sought to show that the social network is taking a less restrictive approach to speech. That’s included criticizing the company’s policies under previous management and firing several of its employees who were considered to be involved in censoring users.

The Hunter Biden incident unfolded in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Twitter initially claimed it blocked access to the New York Post story under its “hacked materials” policy. In one of the internal communications published by Taibbi, which is undated, Baker urged caution regarding the story. “I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked,” Baker wrote.

Baker’s firing comes at a time when Twitter is coming under increased scrutiny from regulators around the world. Last month, Musk lawyer Alex Spiro attempted to calm staff by telling them they would not go to jail if the company is found in violation of a Federal Trade Commission consent decree.