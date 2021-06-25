A rabbi was having trouble with his vision. So, he created a Braille Sefer Torah

PITTSBURGH — Rabbi Lenny Sarko had a problem that was threatening to derail his career.

After spending years as an environmental scientist creating recycling systems for corporations nationwide, Rabbi Sarko realized he was done with all the travel and decided to pursue a job related to his one true passion: Judaism. That was 15 years ago, and since then, he has been embedded with synagogues in Indiana; Tampa, Florida, and Columbus, Ohio, before landing at Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where has been for the past two years.

Before moving to the Pittsburgh area, though, Rabbi Sarko suffered from a serious health scare. About five years ago, he experienced bleeding in his eyes as a result of Type 2 diabetes that left him with about 80% of his left eye’s vision but only 10% to 15% in his right eye. He can still mostly read, and his eyesight hasn’t deteriorated further, but the damage was also irreparable, and there are certain things he just can’t do anymore, such as driving at night.

“I kind of have a foot in both worlds, both those who struggle with vision issues and the sighted,” Rabbi Sarko told the Post-Gazette. “Being that and a rabbi, it put me in a rather different position than most people might ever find themselves in. ... Not being able to read was a potential horror story.