National blood donation shortage affects local area

“We sit here and we do struggle. We have our main blood supplier and we do have a backup blood supplier, but they’re in the same predicament that our main supplier’s in,” Duvall said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the only Level II hospital in the area, CHI ST. Joseph Health has stayed just slightly above its minimum blood supply levels, however that has required the hospital to carefully schedule elective surgeries and led to some postponements based on need, Duvall said.

“The patients that can’t wait, the surgeries that can’t wait such as heart surgeries that need to go on right now could still go on and there’s still going to be a blood supply if they do need it,” Duvall said.

The Heart of Texas American Red Cross holds its monthly blood drive on the first Tuesday and Wednesday of every month, executive director AJ Renold said.

“About 3% of patients are blood donors and that’s a very small amount of people to fulfill the need for blood in hospitals and for patients that need regular transfusions as well,” Renold said.