National blood donation shortage affects local area

Blood organizations and hospitals across the nation are facing one of the worst blood supply shortages in over a decade as the rate of patients requiring blood transfusions continues to grow.
The shortages can be attributed to a lack of donations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic along with recent weather dubbing it the “COVID tsunami”, said Amber Duvall, CHI St. Joseph Heath’s blood bank technical specialist.
School blood drives have made up a large percentage of donations, but they have been less frequent throughout the pandemic. Duvall said. While some blood products can be frozen for about a year, supplies have been depleted over the past two years, Duvall said.
CHI St. Joseph Health has seen an influx of COVID-19 patients needing blood transfusions recently, something that wasn’t prevalent with the original strain, on top of their trauma patients, oncology patients and GI bleeding patients, Duvall said.
“As our patient population is getting sicker, sicker and sicker and are needing these blood products, we’re just not getting the replenishment that we usually do. We’re at a time in the year where we’re usually not affected as badly,” Duvall said.
Duvall said she expects shortages will continue to worsen, especially in the summer season with fewer donations due to the absence of school blood drives, the start of travel and a typical rise in trauma cases both nationally and locally.
“We sit here and we do struggle. We have our main blood supplier and we do have a backup blood supplier, but they’re in the same predicament that our main supplier’s in,” Duvall said.
As the only Level II hospital in the area, CHI ST. Joseph Health has stayed just slightly above its minimum blood supply levels, however that has required the hospital to carefully schedule elective surgeries and led to some postponements based on need, Duvall said.
“The patients that can’t wait, the surgeries that can’t wait such as heart surgeries that need to go on right now could still go on and there’s still going to be a blood supply if they do need it,” Duvall said.
The Heart of Texas American Red Cross holds its monthly blood drive on the first Tuesday and Wednesday of every month, executive director AJ Renold said.
“About 3% of patients are blood donors and that’s a very small amount of people to fulfill the need for blood in hospitals and for patients that need regular transfusions as well,” Renold said.
Since March 2020, the American Red Cross has seen a 10% decrease in overall blood donations and a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives. In 2019, student donors accounted for 25% of the blood supplied while during the pandemic that total is down to 10%. Renold said they need people to get over their fears or find time to schedule an appointment.
“If you’re unable to give and you know it, consider hosting a drive with your organization, church or any civic group, and if you haven’t given in a while consider starting again,” he said.
Type O is the most needed blood type due to its uniqueness as the universal donor. Duvall said it’s important to donate not only because it helps the community, but because you never know when you or someone you know will be affected.
“Blood isn’t just helping trauma patients, but also cancer patients. Cancer patients are a huge community that needs blood and they need blood products often,” Duvall said.
Those looking to donate or volunteer at upcoming blood drives go to redcrossblood.org.