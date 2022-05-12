NAMI raises mental health awareness with luncheon

The National Alliance on Mental Illness addressed needs for people in the Brazos Valley during its seventh-annual mental health awareness luncheon Thursday morning at First United Methodist Church.

The alliance, known as NAMI, featured speakers who shared their mental health struggles and how the alliance has helped them in recovery. Proceeds donated during the event went toward NAMI Brazos Valley’s free mental health support groups and education.

Veteran Kia James was among the guest speakers, and said he struggles from extreme trauma, including from a combat incident in the Middle East. James said he has been through multiple divorces, faced fear and rejection and has had multiple suicide attempts.

Upon moving to Texas in November, James learned about the alliance. James said after attending a meeting it felt as if the lights turned back on after spending years in darkness.

"My mental health experience mattered and helped people in the room," James said. "They in turn understood my struggles living with mental illness and helped me. At this moment, a new life started that I didn't even know was an option."

James said he serves as a NAMI Brazos Valley peer and facilitator for family and peer groups. Volunteering is one of his recovery tools, he said, alongside exercise, spiritual health, family and friend connections, medication and consulting with his doctor.

“Thanks to divine intervention bringing me here to find NAMI, I live daily in recovery," James said. "I have lifeline contacts that I can call upon when my disorder or PTSD is triggered."

Guest speaker Alejandra Maria Rivera discussed how she would often visit her family in Colombia. During one trip, she said she suffered abuse from a member of her extended family.

“The hardest part for me was realizing that my family, the people who I grew up thinking were there to protect, could do me so much harm,” Rivera said. “My mom did not know what happened, but she’d tell me that she has seen me transform from a happy, careless role to an angry, sad child.”

Rivera said she gave up eating, sleeping and showering, all while her grades suffered. Her parents had trouble understanding her mental state, she said, but tried to help her with therapists and counselors. She eventually filed a case against her abuser, with the encouragement of her parents.

“We found NAMI and told them what our vision was,” Rivera said. “How are we going to help teens? The support from them was immediate. For the first time I felt like I was talking to a community that could understand me instead of having to translate what I feel.”

Since finding NAMI, Rivera said she has become a peer and facilitator for the Teens Outspoken program, which she helped to create.

“If we are feeling misunderstood, judged, hopeless or angry, NAMI offers support that hears us, heals us and rejuvenates us,” Rivera said.

Mary Arrigo, NAMI Brazos Valley's director of development and outreach, announced the alliance will host NAMIWalks Your Way Brazos Valley, scheduled for Oct. 15. Arrigo said it will be the alliance's largest fundraiser for the year.

