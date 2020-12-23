Municipal offices adjust holiday hours

Bryan and College Station facilities are adjusting their hours for the Christmas holiday.

The City of Bryan Municipal Office Building and all other city administrative offices will be closed today through Friday and will reopen Monday, according to the city’s website.

For more information on which facilities are open and closed, visit bryantx.gov.

The City of College Station offices and facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas, a city announcement states. Thursday’s solid waste and recycling routes will be collected on the normal schedule, while Friday’s routes will be collected Saturday.

The city says to report electric, water, or wastewater outages to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Payments due on closure dates must be paid by the end of the next business day.

Go to cstx.gov for more information.

The Brazos County Tax Office will be closed starting today and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to the Christmas holiday, there has been an increase in the number of staff members quarantining because of COVID-19. The additional day will allow for the office to receive extra cleaning and disinfecting, a press release states.