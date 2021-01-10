MSC to offer virtual show ‘I Saw the Lights’

The setting won’t be Tuna, Texas, but the MSC OPAS virtual presentation of I Saw the Lights should be delightful. Starring Jaston Williams, one-half of the Greater Tuna quartet legends, I Saw the Lights will premiere at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and will be available to stream for 48 hours only.

Tickets for the special event are $25, or $35 for a VIP ticket that includes a question-and-answer session with Williams after the performance. Tickets are available at www.MSCOPAS.org.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black said, “Our patrons have a wonderful connection to Jaston through his many performances in Rudder as part of the Tuna series. He’s a remarkable performer and a gifted comedic and dramatic actor.

“We are thrilled to partner with our Texas presenter contemporaries to offer this virtual premiere of his one-man tour-de-force on January 29.”

An OPAS press release said, “When mysterious lights appeared over Lubbock, Texas, in 1951, people wondered aloud whether they were part of some government plot, an invasion by the Russians or just seeing space aliens out to abduct Francine Whitharrel’s Persian cat.