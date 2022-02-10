MSC SCONA hosts 67th MSC Student Conference on National Affairs

As a military commander who took charge of the U.S. Special Operation Command, advised presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and is credited with developing the mission that killed Osama bin Laden, Admiral William H. McRaven knows a thing or two about making decisions in a national security environment.
The retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral and a former University of Texas System chancellor shared his knowledge as one of the opening speakers of the 67th MSC Student Conference on National Affairs hosted by MSC SCONA on Thursday at the MSC Gates Ballroom at Texas A&M. General David H. Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, spoke in the afternoon at Texas A&M’s Rudder Tower.
In his military career, McRaven served in Desert Storm and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, developed Navy Seal maritime strategies during his time at the Pentagon and advised presidents and other U.S. leaders on defense issues.
McRaven spoke in the morning about what he learned in the White House and from his senior career in national security. The first step McRaven said is to pose the question of what the United States is as a nation. McRaven said it’s a nation of laws, a democracy and a republic, and a believer of civil, human and universal rights.
The next question to ponder is what are the national priorities? Priority number one, McRaven said, is the safety, protection and well-being of American citizens.
“That is job number one, everything else comes after that because if you don’t protect American lives then life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness will be through if there’s no life that comes with it,” McRaven said. “Our priorities are to take care of the American people, make sure that they have a strong economy to educate their kids, and that their happy to some degree.”
It’s also important to understand what isn’t a priority, he said, and question if all the facts possible have been obtained and potential options considered before a decision is made. Are those decisions moral, legal and ethical?
“If you look at a national security decision, you want to find out if we’re better off or in a better strategic position after making this decision and of course what went wrong,” he said.
Berger spoke in the afternoon on what he said was the foundational element of national security: teamwork. In his experience, he said, there is very little a single federal agency can accomplish alone especially regarding national security.
“If any of you were to look across the national security enterprise, you would see the value of teamwork all the way down to two marines in the defensive up through the whole joint force,” Berger said.
There are about 280,000 Marines, 170,000 on active duty, and 30,000 in reserves, Berger said. As of Thursday, Berger said there were 30,000 Marines deployed in more than 50 countries. To build relations, competencies and proficiencies among Marines, they participate in exercises with allies and partner nations.
“It’s better to train together beforehand than throw together a team when the crisis happens; teamwork, in other words, extends beyond national borders,” according to Berger.
During the recent crisis at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Marines were the first group to receive the call, Berger said. A ship in Middle East flew Marines to the airport where they linked up with another Marine unit to secure the airport to buy time until the Air Force and Army could deploy, Berger said.
“All of that relies on teamwork. Every person has to do their job, has to trust that the Marine on their right and on their left is going to do their job,” he said. “This is what we call an interdependent relationship that can’t work if everyone isn’t working together.”
Berger said that the success of a team is never determined by a single individual, however the failure of the team can be.
“One person not pulling their load, one person not working as a team could bring the whole team down,” Berger said. “I think part of what sets the Marine Corps apart, every service relies on teamwork that’s true, but Marines are so highly disciplined, we’re an elite force that trained extensively together all before we deploy.”
When it comes to national defense, Berger said there’s the state, diplomacy, treasury, commerce, homeland defense, and intelligence that are all apart of national security that are required to work together and fulfill their role through open communication.
“If they don’t have that among their different agencies then teamwork starts to break down. You’re not going to be as effective,” Berger said. “That’s what full governance is. It’s all of the parts working together as a team to achieve our national security objectives.”
Lieutenant General S. Clinton Hinote, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration and Requirements will speak at 2 p.m. Friday in the MSC Gates Ballroom at Texas A&M.