MSC SCONA hosts 67th MSC Student Conference on National Affairs

There are about 280,000 Marines, 170,000 on active duty, and 30,000 in reserves, Berger said. As of Thursday, Berger said there were 30,000 Marines deployed in more than 50 countries. To build relations, competencies and proficiencies among Marines, they participate in exercises with allies and partner nations.

“It’s better to train together beforehand than throw together a team when the crisis happens; teamwork, in other words, extends beyond national borders,” according to Berger.

During the recent crisis at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, Marines were the first group to receive the call, Berger said. A ship in Middle East flew Marines to the airport where they linked up with another Marine unit to secure the airport to buy time until the Air Force and Army could deploy, Berger said.

“All of that relies on teamwork. Every person has to do their job, has to trust that the Marine on their right and on their left is going to do their job,” he said. “This is what we call an interdependent relationship that can’t work if everyone isn’t working together.”

Berger said that the success of a team is never determined by a single individual, however the failure of the team can be.