MSC OPAS will begin streaming ‘Celtic Family Christmas at Home’ on Dec. 8

Bringing an MSC OPAS production into your home seems to be the norm now — at least until we can eliminate the novel coronavirus and get back to life as we knew it.

In September, OPAS streamed its first online-only production: The Choir of Man: Live from London. It proved so popular, that OPAS is ready to stream a holiday show, a special concert by OPAS favorites Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas at Home.

The holidays already are looking brighter.

A Celtic Family Christmas at Home will stream from midnight on Dec. 8 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Tickets are on sale now through the MSC Box Office, by phone at 979-845-1234 or online at www.MSCOPAS.org. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer or $30 for a group/family stream for patrons wishing to watch the production with more than one person. Purchasers may watch A Celtic Family Christmas at Home as many times as desired on the same device during the streaming window.

The MSC Box Office will provide the streaming code to the ticket buyer within one business day. The codes may be used anytime during the streaming window but cannot be shared or they will become obsolete.