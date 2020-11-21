MSC OPAS will begin streaming ‘Celtic Family Christmas at Home’ on Dec. 8

Bringing an MSC OPAS production into your home seems to be the norm now — at least until we can eliminate the novel coronavirus and get back to life as we knew it.
In September, OPAS streamed its first online-only production: The Choir of Man: Live from London. It proved so popular, that OPAS is ready to stream a holiday show, a special concert by OPAS favorites Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas at Home.
The holidays already are looking brighter.
A Celtic Family Christmas at Home will stream from midnight on Dec. 8 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Tickets are on sale now through the MSC Box Office, by phone at 979-845-1234 or online at www.MSCOPAS.org. Tickets are $20 for an individual viewer or $30 for a group/family stream for patrons wishing to watch the production with more than one person. Purchasers may watch A Celtic Family Christmas at Home as many times as desired on the same device during the streaming window.
The MSC Box Office will provide the streaming code to the ticket buyer within one business day. The codes may be used anytime during the streaming window but cannot be shared or they will become obsolete.
MacMaster and Leahy will perform with their seven children from their Canadian home. Winners of numerous awards, including a Grammy, power fiddlers MacMaster and Leahy entertained sold-out OPAS audiences in 2005 with Leahy and again in 2011 with Masters of the Fiddle.
An OPAS media release said, “OPAS patrons can expect an hour-long performance as the MacMaster-Leahy family share music, culture, Christmas traditions and general ‘real life’ family dynamics.
“They will fiddle, dance, sing, bake, chat about favorite Christmas memories and, technology permitting, may even be joined virtually by their band.”
MacMaster said, “Given our children’s ages and personalities, there will be many candid moments along the way.
“I’ve heard it said that every disadvantage creates an opportunity. Well we have embraced this chance to perform for a crowd in such a unique way and are eagerly awaiting the moment you all show up at our front door, ready to welcome you home.”
Anne Black, OPAS’ executive director, said, “We set the bar pretty high with The Choir of Man. The office was flooded with positive feedback after that September concert.
“As we approached identifying our next offering, we knew it had to have that personal connection. Natalie and Donnell are delivering that. Personally, I can’t wait to see their seven children perform as part of this special holiday concert.”
The virtual concert is sponsored by Nikki Pederson Talent Network, Premier Properties and West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry.
