MSC OPAS Fiddler

A favorite Broadway musical filled with love and tradition comes to Rudder Auditorium Monday and Tuesday as part of the MSC OPAS season.

Full of such songs as “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and, of course, “Tradition,” “Fiddler on the Roof” will play at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Tickets range from $26 to $100 and are available from the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.

“Fiddler,” with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein, is based on “Tevye and His Daughters” and other stories by Sholem Aleichem.

It opened on Broadway in 1964 and has played around the world.

Set in the opening years of the 20th century, “Fiddler” is the story of Tevye, an humble milkman in the village of Amatevka, Russia.

The village is under pressure from the outside world, but Revye struggles to keep his Jewish faith as his older daughters are seeking husbands. After the Tsar issues an order, the villagers must pack up and leave.

Yehezkel Lazarov stars as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Brooke Wetterhahn as Yente, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Solomon Reynolds as Perchik, Jack O’Brien as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

Directing the current revival is Tony Award-winner Bartlett Shore, who also directed “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “South Pacific” and “The King and I.” Choreography is by acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

“Fiddler“ was named Best Musical at the 1985 Tony Awards — winning eight other Tonys — and the current revival appearing in Rudder Auditorium also is Tony-nominated. “Fiddler” was the first Broadway musical to surpass 3,000 performances.

This week’s performances are sponsored by the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation.