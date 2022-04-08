Mother, son receive rings together on Aggie Ring Day at Texas A&M

A mother and son presented their Aggie rings to each other on Friday during Aggie Ring Day, and both said they were overcome with emotion to be able to share the experience together.

“I love my son so much and I am so proud of him,” Betsy Innis, mother to Scott Innis, said Friday morning inside Kyle Field’s Hall of Champions.

“I am so proud of her and of her accomplishments,” Scott said. “I thought it would be very cool to get our Aggie rings together since my mom influenced my decision on coming to A&M.”

More than 6,500 rings were ordered for A&M students who met specific requirements this session at the Hall of Champions instead of the Alumni Center due to construction. The event is held six times a year; however May’s ceremony draws the biggest crowd.

In 2014, Betsy, 52, graduated from the accelerated program at Texas A&M Health Science Center at the Round Rock campus with a nursing degree. She said at the time she was focused on her career and children that she didn’t set aside the time to get her ring.

“Later on when [my son] came to orientation, they talked about Aggie Ring Day and he said to me, ‘That would be so cool if we could get them together because you never got yours.’ So we just kind of always planned on getting our rings together since that day,” she said. “Right when he had that idea, I was on board 100%.”

Scott, 20, is set to graduate in May with a degree in biomedical science, and said seeing the success his mom had after going to A&M, he knew he wanted to pursue the same school. He hopes to attend A&M's medical school after graduation.

“I am really grateful for my mom, and for her to be able to present my ring to me and for me to be able to present it to her, was really amazing and my favorite part of the Aggie Ring Day tradition,” he said.

Scott was joined by his sister Grace, who is set to graduate alongside him in May at Penn State Law School, and she came to see her mom and brother receive their rings together.

“We were all really excited about this, and I came down from Pennsylvania for the whole thing and it was just really exciting to see [my brother] get his ring, and it was so cool that [my mom] got hers at the same time, too,” she said. “I think the big thing for me and my brother was watching our mom go back to school when we were younger, and we both thought ‘We can do that, too.’”

Scott and Grace’s father was unable to attend the event, however their grandmother, Marcia Connolly, was emotional seeing her daughter Betsy receive her ring and present it to her grandson.

“Well I can barely talk, but this was just beautiful, and the fact that [my grandchildren] are going to graduate at the same time in May is very exciting,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I broke my back a couple of weeks ago and they were saying I shouldn’t ride over here, but I wasn’t going to miss this for the world. … I told them today they wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for me.”

Scot Walker, assistant vice president of communications for the Association of Former Students, also served as the announcer for Aggie Ring Day. He said there are many specials stories on these days.

“For a parent and their child to receive their ring together, that is always a fantastic thing,” Walker said. “It is a big deal when it happens for one person, as a parent they are so proud, but when it is both of them and they have pride for one another and that bond that they have already got as a parent and child, there is now another layer of bonding there which is so special and can be [shined] upon.”

He said Aggie Ring Day dates back to 1889 and is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network; the ring is earned after successfully meeting strict academic requirements.

“Aggie Ring Day, in its current form, began in 2000 and is one the most eagerly anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student,” he said in a statement. “The largest Aggie Ring Days take place in April, September and November; Aggies receiving their rings this month met the requirements to wear the ring at the end of the fall semester.”

Of the rings distributed Thursday and Friday, 51% were to women, 87% are 10K gold and 72% had a natural gold finish. There were more than 6,500 rings ordered by students at A&M’s main campus in College Station with 109 to be given to students at A&M-Galveston and 54 to A&M Law students. The Class of 2023 had 3,316 rings given while students from the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2024 also received rings. A&M students are eligible to receive a ring after completing 90 undergraduate hours, including 45 at A&M, or a pre-determined percentage of a graduate degree. In 2021, there were 15,564 Aggie Rings ordered.

“It has been a great event, the Association of Former Students has been so proud to be the keeper of the Aggie ring tradition on Aggie Ring Day. It is such a pleasure and an honor to participate in something that brings students and their families and friends together,” Walker said Friday. “This day is always amazing, sometimes things go wrong and the weather is bad, but nevertheless at the end of the day thousands of Aggies will have that ring on their finger. It is a beautiful thing to be a part of.”

