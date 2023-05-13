Jessica Martinez credits her son, Benjamin, as the reason she keeps going to reach every goal she thought was impossible, all while being a single mom.

Her dreams came true when she opened her very own hair studio, Vibes Salon in College Station, thinking for a long time that wasn't a possibility.

“If you were to ask me five years ago if I wanted to own a salon, I would have told you, ‘No.’ But honestly I think the moment I knew I wanted to open a salon, is once I noticed my son getting older and I wanted to plan for the future more,” Jessica said. “And then I just really zoned in on that and that is what led me to wanting to own a salon. Everything I do in my career and furthering it is about me thinking about my future and his future.”

Jessica, 29, had her son Benjamin, 11, when she was going into her senior year of high school. At the time she was studying to receive her cosmetology license through Bryan High School’s Cosmetology Program.

“I was a teen mom, so in the middle of my junior and senior year I had my son and I was ready to quit high school, quit everything and just start working anywhere that would give me a job just to support him,” she said. “I knew what my responsibilities were and thankfully for my parents they encourage me to not go that route, and helped with my senior year to finish and graduate high school.”

As soon as she graduated, she went straight into the professional salon world.

“I didn’t know that I wanted to fully take part of being in the salon industry for the rest of my career,” she said. “So I did do a few of my semesters at Blinn College to study business, but then I stopped because I definitely wanted to stay in the whole hair world. I definitely applied a few of those business classes to my journey in opening my salon, but there is still so much more that I can learn from.”

She worked at a salon for seven years in College Station and had no clue she would end up owning her own salon in the exact same building. After three years of hard work and dedication, she was able to open her own salon in August of last year. Jessica said Benjamin has seen her hard work and she knows how difficult it has been for them both to get to this point.

“He knows how with opening the salon we have had to put a lot of stuff on the back burner, because it was a lot of work. There have been endless obstacles, as every single mom goes through,” she said. “I am a big believer in, everything happens for a reason, and I am thankful for everybody in my past, present and future, because I know without any of the hard times or any of the struggles of being a single parent this entire time and in my career."

Through all of the struggles she went through being a single mom and a business owner, Jessica said she learned that “all of these hard times are temporary, and it is brighter on the other side.”

“All of the hard work that you are putting into your children, it pays off,” she said. “It is very rewarding as a single mother getting to see everything that you have done; and having a really good student, and having a really good kid, it is worth it getting to see them grow.”

Benjamin is very proud of his mom.

“Some people may not do it, but she did,” he said. “She was able to do it.”

This Mother’s Day, Jessica said her son will help out with tidying the house and keeping her company with his sense of humor.

“We share the same sense of humor,” she said. “When he gets out of school, we just laugh and he can’t even get in trouble. I will get onto him and we will just look at each other and he laughs and then I start laughing too.”

Jessica hopes to invest in other businesses and continue to achieve her goals.

“She is a strong woman,” Benjamin said.