'Morning Candy' radio personalities 'Frito' and Katy headed to San Antonio

Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey will start this Monday as a part of Cox Country “Y100” KCYY in San Antonio, according to Ramp247.com.

The duo’s last day hosting their decade-long morning show known as “Morning Candy” on Bryan Broadcasting's KNDE-FM 95.1 was Dec. 31. Young also served as the director of operations for Bryan Broadcasting, while Dempsey was program director for the station known as Candy 95.

Last year, Candy 95 received the Marconi Radio Award for best Contemporary Hit Radio Station, making it the station's third Marconi. The duo’s morning show also won a Marconi for Small Market Personalities of the Year. Candy 95 also has won three National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Radio Awards and the NAB Leadership Foundation’s 2021 “Celebration of Service to America” award for local community service, and eight Best of the Brazos Valley “Best Radio Personality” awards.

According to Ramp247.com, Frito and Katy said in a joint statement, “To do morning radio with your best friend in a city we both love with a company like CMG is really a dream come true. Our show is all about community, and we can’t wait to serve San Antonio!”

