More drivers die outside disabled vehicles in Texas than anywhere else in the country, report finds

Adrian Turner just wanted to get home.

He was driving there from a Christmas party one December morning, less than two weeks before the holiday, then hit a guardrail on a service road around 4:30 a.m. in northeast Harris County. He called his mother.

Kimberly Turner said she didn’t know if he’d been sleepy or what had happened, but he couldn’t move his vehicle. She told him to make sure he had his hazards on, see if the vehicle was moveable or to try calling for a tow. Her son, who loved his car and had goals to customize it, had been upset, she said.

“He was like, you know, I just wanted to come home,” said Turner, a 43-year-old Humble resident. “And unfortunately it didn’t work out that way.”

Her 24-year-old son was standing behind his Volkswagen Jetta when he was fatally struck by a vehicle that swerved to avoid a collision on a service road in the 11500 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway East in the Dyersdale community, authorities said. An initial vehicle swerved trying not to hit the Jetta, and when the driver of another vehicle saw that, they also swerved — striking Adrian Turner, authorities said.