Former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney may have a solution for the recent news that a specialty care gym, St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center, is set to close in June.

To prevent those 900 gym members from losing the specialty care services they need, Mooney suggests a YMCA can meet those needs.

MatureWell members told The Eagle last week they were frustrated and upset after being notified via email that their gym, operated by St. Joseph Health, is closing. The gym caters to those 55 and up who need a space to receive care and guidance with personal trainers, surrounded by a community similar to them.

According to its website, the St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center, which opened in March 2017 and is located at 3989 North Shore Drive in Bryan, was created to provide “health and wellness services to mature adults.”

Mooney gathered community leaders, including College Station councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha, Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich and others, for a private informational meeting Tuesday night at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Restaurant in College Station to discuss possibilities of saving the MatureWell center.

On Wednesday, Mooney shared those discussions.

“In my [previous] meetings with YMCA officials, I learned that Central Texas YMCA has a partnership with two of the hospitals — most notably St. David’s Hospital in the Austin and Williamson County areas,” he said. “At the St. David Hospital, when they have someone who needs physical therapy or could benefit from regular physical exercise — it could be a Weight Watchers exercise or something to help them recover from physical therapy — they fill out a prescription and their patients take it to the YMCA ... because the YMCA hires licensed physical therapists and trainers.”

Mooney began an initiative that has been in the works for the last 12 years of bringing a YMCA to Bryan-College Station. He said having a YMCA could be a solution, given that St. Joseph Health is having a “tough time financially.”

“This is at least the third time, I believe, that St. Joseph’s has changed ownership. … Of course these are investors, these are people who want to see a good investment,” he said. “The new Chief Operating Officer Kim Shaw … does not want to shut down the program. But she has to take some steps to restore — not necessarily profitability — but at least being able to break even on programs.”

St. Joseph Health, in response to the impending closure, said it faced inflationary pressures, workforce challenges and a shift in the post-COVID demand for health services. St. Joseph Health relayed to members the WellFIT Program at MatureWell Lifestyle Center will be consolidated with the Bryan Rehabilitation Campus. However, members of MatureWell told The Eagle last week that location is not viable and they worry their specialty trainers will not be able to assist them.

Shaw released a statement to the members of MatureWell on Tuesday, in response to their quest for answers about the closure, and said the “consolidation is necessary to continue to provide the health care services our patients and community depend on.”

“Despite attempts to lower the cost of operations over the years, including through lease negotiations, subleasing to other providers and consideration of membership rate adjustments, the WellFIT program at MatureWell Lifestyle Center is not sustainable. I wish the circumstances were different,” the statement said. “I continue to speak with community stakeholders to determine if there are other opportunities to continue these services on the MatureWell campus. In the interim, the team is developing a plan where members could transfer to other campuses, which will have updated spaces and parking availability to continue these programs in established locations.”

Retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is one of the members who spoke out last week, and said he believes the closure is due to a “bad lease.”

“Everything in life can be negotiated, particularly on the business side," Blair told The Eagle last week. "The second floor is empty up there, the first floor is full. We have over 900 people belonging here. This is our happy place. I know in this town, money talks. But money also walks sometimes. … Folks, this is a no-brainer, so somebody needs to step up and find a way to keep this thing going.”

Mooney said because the MatureWell program was losing over $1 million annually, Shaw needed to take steps to reduce that loss.

“Consolidation was one thought and that still is likely to occur in some way, but then I brought this [idea of partnering with YMCA] to her," Mooney said. "And to her credit, she and I and Jeff Andresen [Central Texas YMCA president and CEO] met [Tuesday night following the initial informational meeting]. And while I can’t say that anything has been formalized, we have set times to get together for future meetings. It is safe to say that Ms. Shaw is interested, the YMCA is interested and certainly local folks here are interested.”

Regarding that conversation, Shaw told The Eagle that St. Joseph Health continues to “speak with community stakeholders to determine if there are other opportunities to continue services on the MatureWell campus.”

“As more information becomes available, we will be sure to communicate,” she said via email Wednesday.

Mooney said if the YMCA steps in, there are things they could do to help alleviate the costs being incurred by St. Joseph Health.

“It could end up being the YMCA simply takes over, we don’t know yet," he said. "There are a lot of things that have to happen to bring the YMCA here; it has to be a partnership of many folks and government. We hope the cities of Bryan and College Station as we move forward on this will be paying close attention and will want to sit down and figure out how we can make this a viable opportunity.”

Mooney said he understands the needs of senior citizens in the community, as they have “contributed in many ways over the years.”

“It seems some of them might be feeling that by closing the MatureWell center, that their needs and their contributions are being forgotten,” he said. “I am here to tell them that indeed they are not forgotten, and they are valued like the rest of our community. And we want to try to see what, if anything, we can do to continue to provide them with the quality of life that we have been boasting about for many years here in College Station and in Bryan.”

For more information, visit stjoseph-locations.stlukeshealth.org/location/maturewell-lifestyle-center.

For more information about the YMCA, visit ymca.org.