‘Moon tree’ descendant planted at A&M to commemorate Apollo 14 mission

Among those in attendance included Col. Mike Fossum, A&M Class of 1980, who is a former NASA astronaut and now chief operating officer of the A&M-Galveston campus. Fossum explained during the ceremony how as a kid he loved the Apollo missions, which helped fuel his dream to go to space.

“I love the symbolism of these trees because this tree is actually a graft from the original tree, so the DNA in this tree went to the moon,” Fossum said. “I imagine in the years ahead, as this tree stretches its branches towards the heavens, I imagine myself laying on my back, kind of underneath the tree, looking up at the stars, at the moon still hanging up there, maybe at Mars, thinking about the next steps because that sense of wonder and that personal dream that becomes a driving force in one’s life, that’s what it was for me and I hope it serves as a little touchstone of inspiration for people for many decades to come.”