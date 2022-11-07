Model Railroad Open House chugs into Bryan-College Station

Seven families around Bryan-College Station and beyond are chugging along to finalize their model train layouts in time for this weekend’s Model Railroad Open House. What began as an event with two participants has grown into 20 open houses from Bryan to Conroe, Navasota’s Chuck Lind said

This is a family-friendly event that celebrates the work put into railroad construction over the years. Taking place during National Model Railroad Month, onlookers can expect to see things they have never seen before and be “wowed” by the intricate stylings of each railroader’s model, Lind said.

“They’re going to see something totally different – something that they’ve never seen before,” he said. “A lot of people are used to train layouts under a Christmas tree; this is nothing like that.”

What makes this event special is that these models are often a result of a lifetime of work for these railroaders. And sharing this love for railroads makes it that much greater, Chuck said.

Igniting the younger generation’s passion for this industry and craft is something Lind takes seriously, which is why he continues to welcome people into his home every year.

“When I grew up many, many years ago, the gift you got every year was a train set if you were a little boy,” he said. “That doesn’t happen so much anymore, so we’re trying to introduce young folks into the hobby, and this is the way to reach out.”

It does not take long for people to realize the amount of time and effort put into these railroads models, Lind said.

“Their eyes light up; they’re having fun, and maybe I’ve planted the seed for 20 years from now,” he said. “That’s how I got into the hobby, someone handed me a throttle when I was a kid, and I thought, ‘wow, this is pretty neat,’ and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Chuck and Laurie Lind have been participating in this event for years and are still adding onto their model of a 1930’s logging community in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, Lind said. This has been an ongoing project since 2010, something Lind credits to his retirement and fascination for railroads.

Having constructed a 30-by-40-foot room to display his model, Chuck said he is working on building a larger room for next year’s Model Railroad Open House.

“You’re always changing and modifying and doing other things,” he said.

While he has chosen to model California logging railroads, Chuck said there will be a multitude of places represented by this year’s railroad modelers.

“I model California logging railroads in the thirties, and there are other people that model Santa Fe; some of them model other things in Colorado, so I mean it’s quite diverse in what people do,” he said. “There are a couple of them that are in that process; they’re running, and they look great and have a lot of things going, but they may not have all the scenery in place. Some of them are more scenic like mine; I’ve got areas of mine that are not in scenery, so you’re going to see some different areas and what it takes to actually build one of these railroads.”

Recognizing that there is still a lot to learn about railroads and building their models, Chuck said he does his best to make his layouts as realistic as possible. The same goes for a lot of the other railroad modelers as well, he said.

From building the mountain scenery and cars by the inch, the work that goes into every piece of these layouts is immense. This, as well as their collective passion for the railroad industry, is why the local railroad modeling community has formed a strong connection, Chuck said as he joked about him and Laurie’s ties to the group.

“We joke that we have three sides of the family,” he said. “We have my side of the family, her [Laurie’s] side of the family and then the railroad family.”

The Model Railroad Open House is free and open to the public. For information on these layouts and more, visit www.sanjacmodeltrains.org.

Open House Locations

Laurie & Chuck Lind, 3680 County Road 324, Navasota

Richard Gemp, 3939 Kuykendall Road, Bellville

Bob Barnett, 1904 Clements Lane, Navasota

Jason Carr & Andrew Conway, 200 South Dixie St., Brenham

Gregg & Delores Hammargren, 5404 Sandy Creek Lane, Brenham.

Pat & Carl Lester, 4902 Bay Oaks Ct., College Station

B/CS Model Railroad Society, 3057 Montana (Bonham Park), Bryan

Open houses will be held at various times and locations on Saturday and Sunday. Lind and his wife, Laurie, will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Richard Gemp’s open house will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and Bob Barnett’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jason Carr and Andrew Conway’s layouts will be available for viewing from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Pat and Carl Lester’s open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and the Bryan-College Station Railroad Society will be hosting its open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Gregg and Delores Hammargren’s open house will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday only.