Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.

The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. Hoang, 22, is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Department of Public Safety and Austin Police Department searched the general area with negative results yesterday. Austin Police Department towed the vehicle and held it for processing, but it has now been released to Hoang’s family.

The search for Hoang will continue in two different, but simultaneous, directions going forward, according to those searching for him. Hoang’s family also has been coordinating with law enforcement to engage Texas EquuSearch in a search-and-rescue effort in the surrounding area and along the river. They expect this search to begin Monday.

According to official updates, the family is requesting assistance in searching the area, and have asked if those who are able to take boats on the river and search the water with a concentration around Windy Cove and the Tom Miller Dam.

Hoang is a senior at A&M and his family was coming to College Station last Friday for graduation. However, Hoang was not expected to actually graduate and he was the only one who knew that information. Hoang turned off his cell phone at around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 and left his apartment in the 900 block of Colgate Drive in College Station at around 11 a.m.

Official search updates on leads and information about Hoang's whereabouts and potential destination are being shared on a Facebook page titled Finding Tanner Hoang, where official search updates are being posted. As of Friday afternoon, over 11,400 people had joined the group.

College Station Police have opened a missing person’s case for Hoang and can be reached at 979-764-3600.