Mingle for Meals fundraiser raises money for those in need

The Brazos Valley Food Bank hosted the fourth Mingle for Meals fundraiser at the College Station Hilton on Thursday, featuring speakers who highlighted 10 local needs.

Four duos and six individuals spoke about 10 Brazos Valley Food Bank programs that can help those in need as well local issues that affects various people throughout the Brazos Valley. The fundraiser sponsored by Stylecraft, HEB, Atmos energy, and other companies raised $103,091 of a $125,000 goal.

Speakers came from various backgrounds such as the Brazos County Health Authority, College Station ISD, and Bryan and College Station city management. Media members from KBTX-TV and 98.3 KORA-FM spoke as well.

“The idea was to pair somebody who is knowledgeable, but also a decent speaker, and someone people would be interesting in hearing talk,” said Theresa Mangapora, Brazos Valley Food Bank executive director.

The Brazos Valley Food Drive serves around 47,000 individuals, Mangapora said. Despite a recovering economy, food lines are starting to get longer, Mangapora said.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, an infectious disease physician at Baylor Scott & White and alternate Health Authority for the Brazos County Health District, spoke about how food can be medicine for those with chronic diseases.

“You cannot see hunger, and the challenges to hunger often co-exist with other medical conditions like hypertension, obesity, diabetes and those who have those medical conditions who aren’t getting better can often be labeled as noncompliant with their medical treatment plans, but in reality they might no have access to healthy foods,” Sullivan said.

The Stream & Intervene Program at the Brazos Valley Food Bank was created as a resource to help provide nutrition and healthy foods, Sullivan said. Applicants will take a two-question assessment, and if they answer affirmatively they will be provided a medically appropriate food box, he said.

“This serves as an immediate bridge for food needs for the patient and the patient’s family,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also spoke about the Making Moves with Diabetes program that offers a monthly class over a one-year period to provide individuals struggling with diabetes assistance and education. Individuals are screened for food insecurities and, if positive, they will receive monthly food boxes purchased and packed by the food bank.

Texas A&M Vice President Brigadier General Joe Ramirez spoke about food bank logistics, how it works and how it gets the food from the bank out to the people who need it.

“The Brazos Valley Food Bank safely stores and distributes food to over 100 partners throughout the Brazos Valley,” Ramirez said. “Seventy percent of the food banks’ food goes to food pantries in the community and as a member of the Salvation Army Board, and one who works with the 12th Can student organization at Texas A&M University, I can tell you that is valuable for all of us.”

Ramirez said the food bank distributed 5,832,992 pounds of food in one calendar year through agency and program partners. Despite all the food banks’ moving parts, Ramirez said the most important part is the staff and thousands of volunteers.

“Logistics and the people who make it happen are critical to the success of the Brazos Valley Food Bank. With higher food prices and skyrocketing gas prices, logistics are more important than ever before,” Ramirez said.

Dr. R. Bowen Loftin, president emeritus of Texas A&M, spoke on the Senior Outreach Program being the solution for senior hunger. As inflation hits record levels for food and transportation, seniors are challenged on whether they will buy life-saving medicine or food, Loftin said. Around 4,000 seniors are assisted by the food bank, he said.

“That’s what we’re facing today and the food bank has a program called Senior Bags. These are bags full of nutritious food that is easy and quick to prepare. Making food that is nutritious available and easy to fix is critical,” Loftin said.

To contact or donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, call 979-779-3663 or visit BVFB.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.