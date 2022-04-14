Military nonprofit offers skills to wounded veterans to learn a trade in spur-making

A group of 11 veterans from all over the U.S. gathered in the Community Center of Centerville on Thursday as part of a weeklong clinic to craft and create a set of spurs through the military nonprofit Semper FI & America’s Fund, which serves 27,500 combat-wounded or critically ill or injured veterans.

This year’s members will finish their clinic today and head back to their hometowns Saturday. This is the fifth year the clinic has been put on after taking a break the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marine Corps veteran John Mayer, who served for 33 years and was a commander of the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regimen from 2010 to 2012, hopes to help wounded veterans find their place in the world.

Mayer is senior director of the Semper Fi & America’s Fund Apprenticeship and the Jinx McCain Horsemanship Program, which serves to help service members reintegrate into communities through short-term vocational education and apprenticeships. This one-week clinic is held to give combat-wounded veterans a chance to learn a skill or trade in metal shaping, forging, engraving, welding, leather smithing and other vocational skills in order to take what they learned and carry it back home with them, Mayer said.

“What we say to the veteran is ‘If you can dream it and we can figure out how to train you, we will take you on,’” he said. “Our goal isn’t so much to see that they [only] become a profitable business … but it is more about helping them find a purpose in life.”

After serving as a Marine Corps commander for taking care of wounded Marines, Meyer said his life was forever changed.

“As a Marine, your job is to locate, close with and destroy the enemy, but it wasn’t until I came back that I started to see the casualties of war,” he said. “You don’t really think about that, they all get sent off somewhere and you keep on with your mission, but when I started dealing with catastrophically wounded Marines and their families it became a new mission.

“There are a lot of caring Americans and programs out there that provide assistance to our veterans and to our wounded because of programs like this, it helps them in the transition process to enable that transition to happen by providing funding, support and networking.”

The 11 veterans were housed and fed by residents of Centerville and surrounding towns, Mayer said. Many companies also contributed to the cause and offered supplies, tools and food and Catalena Hatters donated hats to each veteran; the blacksmiths, spur-makers and engravers, who guided the veterans, also donated their time and took off a week of work to teach the members how to craft a set of spurs.

Lance Williams, a Centerville local area sponsor and mentor, took his vacation time to visit the veterans and teach them what he knows about making spurs.

“The most rewarding part of this clinic is getting to meet all of the veterans and seeing a big smile on all of their faces at the end whenever they finish their pair of spurs,” he said. “I have a lot of family who served in the military and I am just trying to give back, and this is the only way I can really do it.”

Shahnaz Deyette of Virginia served in the Navy for 17 years until she was medically retired due to combat.

“Right now I am under the apprenticeship of a master builder so having this skill set with metal I can make D-rings on the saddles, I can make breast collars, and any type of metal that may have broken off a saddle I can make it in-house,” she said.

Deyette crafted a set of spurs with a sparrow on one side and a compass on the other and said Semper Fi & America’s Fund inspired her to start her own nonprofit to impact other veterans’ well-being and mental health.

“My nonprofit is called ‘Mended Sparrow.’ My population is to veterans, first responders, including nurses, and horses have impacted my life and what better way to bring it forward than with what Semper Fi & America’s Fund has done for me,” she said.

Troy Flaharty, a volunteer engraver, volunteered to teach the veterans how to engrave details on their spurs.

“For me this is the least I could do,” he said. “I have great respect for veterans and sacrificing what they did; it is the least I could do is give a week of my time for what they gave for us.”

Adam Mitchell of Arkansas served in the Marine Corps infantry and chose to craft a bear with his initials on his set of spurs; he also hopes to start a horse ranch after being a part of the nonprofits horsemanship clinic he attended previously.

“I had a tour in Iraq and I am a big avid bear hunter,” he said. “I also want to start blacksmithing and do it as a hobby, and make spurs and buckles; and I have been teaching my daughters how to do engraving.”

Cotton Elliott, who has been making spurs as a trade on and off for 40 years, volunteered his time and he said his favorite part of the clinic is teaching veterans about forge work.

“I and the other makers feel like we are indebted to these young men and women and it is the least we can do,” he said. “I think some of these men and women have never really made anything with their own hands so they get hands-on experience, and it is very rewarding and if it is something they want to pursue then they have learned what is involved in it to keep going.”

Robin Lee of North Carolina served in the Marines for 17 years and hopes to be a silver engraver. She came back to be a part of the clinic to learn more about engraving. Fioreamante Bernardo of Iola, served in the Army for 10 years and said this clinic has been rewarding by meeting new people and learning new skills.

Mayer said the best part of the clinic is when veterans put their new skills to the test.

“When they get a chance to mold and shape and beautify steel into a very useable and functional thing, it becomes art work and it inspires them; and it shows them no matter what your disabilities might be, you can take on things you couldn’t even imagine,” he said.

