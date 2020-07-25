Spiritual directors in Brazos County have joined together to create Middleway Urban Monastery for those in the community who consider themselves spiritual but not religious.
According to research from the Pew Research Center in 2012, one in five Americans and 30% of Americans under the age of 30 did not have a religious affiliation. In Brazos County, Middleway co-founder Kathleen Phillips said that would equate to about 115,000 people.
“People think that Brazos County and Bryan-College Station, everybody goes to church,” she said. “What could we offer as trained spiritual directors that would meet those people’s needs where they’re not likely to walk into this church?”
The goal, she said, is for Middleway to give people who are spiritual but not religious or who are “none and done” — do not have a religious affiliation or are done with organized religion — a place to connect and fill their spiritual needs.
Middleway developed out of lunchtime meetings where about 20 spiritual directors in the Bryan-College Station area would gather.
The original plan was to open a physical space in April; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the monastery is only operating virtually now, Phillips said. She noted the leaders still plan to open a physical location in Bryan when it is safe to do so and emphasized the space will have a yard where people can sit and find peace, even if just during their lunch break.
The monastery will be open for anyone, she said, noting the name comes from the Latin term via media that means “the middle way” and represents creating a wide space where people from the right and left can come together.
Officially, the monastery is a mission community of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan in order to qualify for grant funding, but it is ecumenical, and the associated spiritual directors represent multiple Christian denominations.
Co-founder Heidi Campbell said people tend to have a romanticized idea of what it would be like to live a monastic life, but it is not realistic for ordinary people to live by those traditional guidelines.
“We can’t go away for a month or a year, but we can go away for a day,” she said, noting the virtual retreats Middleway has hosted. “We need those kinds of connections.”
Urban monastery, Campbell said, is the idea of bringing a monastic lifestyle into a new, contemporary context to show a broader community what it means to live a prayerful and spiritual life while having a full-time job and living in a city.
Since opening its virtual doors in mid-June, Phillips said, the monastery has been establishing its traditions of leading centering prayers each day and the biblical practice of praying the hours at specific times during the day and night. In addition to prayers, the monastery’s spiritual directors are hosting virtual retreats and labyrinth-walking meditations. The videos and discussions are being saved to the monastery’s Facebook page to create easy-to-access resources, she said.
By being online first, Phillips and Campbell said, the monastery’s reach has grown beyond the Brazos Valley to other parts of the country and world. A key to Middleway’s online existence, Phillips said, is allowing people to maintain their anonymity. People are not asked to join the Middleway Urban Monastery group on Facebook, but they can like the page or sign up for the newsletter to get news and event updates.
“We want people to come and just enjoy and not feel the pressure that drove them out of their religion in the first place,” she said.
The goal, Phillips said, is for people who turn to the monastery to find and establish a community of like-minded individuals that can then translate into a physical space.
“We’re coming up with ways that people can still talk and still be a part and still interact, because we’ve heard that from people who are unchurched — that they would still like to have a community and they still want to talk about things with somebody,” she said.
Phillips said spiritual directors’ role is to “listen with a holy ear.”
“We don’t try to fix people,” she said. “We don’t try to tell them what to do; we’re not therapists. We listen to them.”
For more information about Middleway Urban Monastery and access to the Facebook group and other social media pages, go to www.middlewayurbanmonastery.org/.
