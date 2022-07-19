 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michaelis named Corps of Cadets commandant at Texas A&M University

Final Review (copy)

The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band leads the way during Final Review at Simpson Drill Field on the Texas A&M campus April 30. Approximately 2,000 cadets marched in the event. The Corps is planning to increase its ranks to 3,000 members by the end of the decade.

 Michael Miller

Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis has been named the next commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M, according to the university. 

Michaelis will begin leading the Corps on Oct. 1, following his retirement as commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, South Carolina, according to a press release.

Michaelis is a Texas A&M graduate, earning a history degree in 1993. He earned his master's degree in public administration from Harvard, and a master's in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. His Army career included serving in command roles at Fort Hood; Fort Lewis, Washington; and Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

He served as deputy commanding general (operations) for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky; deputy commanding officer (maneuver) for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas; executive officer to the undersecretary of the Army; and chief of staff to the commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command in Iraq as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. Michaelis commanded operations in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and served in leadership roles in operations in Iraq, according to the release.

Michaelis thanked A&M President M. Katherine Banks and Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez Jr., A&M's vice president for student affairs, in the release, and expressed his support for the Corps' goal to increase the number of cadets to 3,000.

“I first stepped onto the Quad in August of 1989," he said. "The leadership experience, the camaraderie, the commitment to academics, and the traditions that defined my Corps experience shaped the character of the person I am today.”

