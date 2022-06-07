Methodist youth group to conduct home repair in Bryan-College Station

Members of the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth group will visit Bryan-College Station on a mission trip from June 12-18 where 63 students and chaperones will work on home repair projects for those who are physically or financially unable to complete on their own.

The U.M. Army is made up of students who are part of various Methodist churches who work together to complete free home repair projects across Texas and Louisiana, according to Jack Matthews, the regional director for U.M. Army Texas/Louisiana.

“So far the group that will arrive in Bryan has 16 homes on its list to work on. They will arrive on Sunday afternoon and work Monday through Friday on projects in Bryan and in College Station,” Matthews said. “Some of the projects include painting outside of homes, installing a front door, adding hand rails to a set of steps, redoing the landings on the steps on the front and back door, building a wheelchair ramp and other various outdoor projects.”

U.M. Army started in 1979 when a couple of churches gathered to “make an impact” in Texas by doing various projects for those in need, Matthews said. Since then, they have had several thousand students and adults come through the program to try to make a difference in the world, he said.

“Our participating group comes from all over the state and most of these participants are from the Beaumont area and traveling to Bryan to do these projects,” he said. “When they come into town they will bring all of the necessary power tools or hand tools with them, and through our program we have set up partnerships with local building supply vendors in order to purchase materials and take those materials and put them to good use on making these home repairs. Any of the homes we go to do these projects, we don’t charge [the owners] anything.”

Matthews said these students enjoy helping others in need and is excited to see the work they complete in town. After growing up in a church that participated in U.M. Army, Matthews said he knew it was his calling to be a part of this group for a long time.

“I participated in U.M. Army when I was in high school," he said, "and being on this side of things, part of my job is to answer a telephone and talk to individuals on the other end of the line and give them that help we can provide is amazing. When I get phone calls from people who are saying ‘I haven’t been able to get out of my home for the last six months because I am in a wheelchair, people have to bring me food and I can’t get out of my home,’ and I say, ‘I can’t promise you anything, but there is a group going to [whichever town] they are in, and to hear in their voice the spark of joy and hope that creeps in, where just a few minutes ago there had been very little, is truly a humbling thing.

“To be able to just hear the smile on their face when you tell them and they hear somebody out there cares, somebody is listening to them and there is a chance they might get [help].”

The U.M. Army group will be housed at the First United Methodist Church in Bryan during their stay.

Residents of Bryan-College Station can still request projects to be done, Matthews said, and all projects will be free of charge and the U.M. Army will bring their own tools and materials.

To request a service with U.M. Army, contact Rebuilding Together Bryan-College Station at 676-5300.

