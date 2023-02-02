In an era when the Methodist Church has seen a divisive split over the topic of human sexuality, a new church has emerged in Bryan that was the longtime dream of one local pastor.

While still in its formative stages, Bryan Community Church, a United Methodist congregation, has begun holding prayer services at 10 a.m. Sundays to introduce people to the congregation. At this time, Bryan Community Church is working out of the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan’s Fellowship Hall.

The need for a new Methodist church came about due to two local churches joining a small breakaway group from the national United Methodist Church affiliation.

On Jan. 24, Christianity Today reported that 6.1% of the nation’s United Methodist Church congregations had disaffiliated from the denomination since 2019. That means 1,831 of the nation’s 30,000 UMC congregations had been approved for disaffiliation, Christianity Today said.

That included Christ Church College Station (formerly Christ United Methodist Church) and First Methodist Church Bryan (formerly First United Methodist Church), which disaffiliated and joined the Global Methodist Church; A&M United Methodist Church remained with the UMC.

The reasoning behind disaffiliating from the UMC stems from disagreements over the LGBTQ community, and the result of the divide was the launch of a conservative denomination, the Global Methodist Church, on May 1, 2022.

That new branch is holding a Convening Conference of the Eastern Texas Conference this week at Christ Church in College Station. Beginning with a night of worship on Thursday, the conference will include a service in which 92 people will be ordained into the GMC as deacons or elders on Saturday.

Senior pastor Jessica Webber, a former associate pastor at FMC Bryan, wanted to remain with the UMC and took steps to establish a church for those with similar beliefs.

“The United Methodist Church, they wanted to begin a new Methodist church in Bryan, and they approached me knowing that for the last four or five years I’ve always kind of dabbled with the idea of starting a new church or a new campus,” Webber said. “I’m very much about reaching new people through Christ, and knowing that about me they asked if I would do such thing, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Webber said the congregation will continue meeting at First Presbyterian until they can find a more permanent location and are taking this time to plan, envision and brainstorm where God wants to take them as a new church in the Bryan-College Station area. She is hopeful that Bryan Community Church will become a multi-generational church where everybody feels invited and welcome.

While the splitting of the denomination could be seen as a negative, Webber said it has been powerful to see her dream of planting a new church come to fruition.

“I think it’s been really powerful in that there is new hope and opportunity for growth,” she said. “There is room for us to just continue to grow in our faith, continue to wrestle with our faith but yet stay at the same table together as we grow and move into the people God has called us to be.”

According to Rick Sitton, current senior pastor at FMC Bryan, disagreements among the denomination had been going on for decades before the first specially called General Conference of the United Methodist Church was held in 2019. During this conference, a provision was added to “The Book of Discipline of the United Methodist Church” by founder John Wesley that allowed churches to enter the discernment process and ultimately take a vote to disaffiliate from the UMC.

“Because of the current deep conflict within the United Methodist Church around issues of human sexuality, a local church shall have a limited right, under the provisions of this paragraph, to disaffiliate from the denomination for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals as resolved and adopted by the 2019 General Conference, or the actions or inactions of its annual conference related to these issues which follow,” the provision reads.

The conflict presented itself when each conference — there are currently 54 annual UMC conferences held in the U.S. — began interpreting the provision differently, Sitton said. The fact of the matter is that the provision has an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023, so congregations desiring disaffiliation had to move fast.

“The decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote of the professing members of the local church present at the church conference,” the provision said.

As far as apportionments and property go, the church will be charged with paying any unpaid apportionments for 12 months prior to disaffiliation with an additional 12 months of apportionments. The disaffiliating church will have the right to retain its real, personal, tangible and intangible property with any transfers made prior to disaffiliation.

Before disaffiliating, Sitton said FMC Bryan participated in a season of prayer and town hall meetings, and information regarding disaffiliation was given to the congregation.

“FMC Bryan began the process in the summer of 2022 because leadership in the church believed that the church should have the right to self-determination and the right to decide what is God’s will for the local church,” Sitton said.

On Oct. 16, 2022, 71% of those present voted to disaffiliate from the UMC with a second vote held to join the GMC. Sitton said there has been a mixture of joy and sadness among the congregation following the transition to the GMC as 29% of those present did vote against disaffiliation.

“We already see signs of God’s blessing and we aim to please the Lord in faithful obedience to spread scriptural holiness across the land,” Sitton said. “Our mission is to love, witness and serve as we proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ who died for all and whose life-transforming grace is free to all who will come to him with a repentant heart.”

For Webber, she says Bryan Community Church is going to be outward-focused and centered on creating a home for the unchurched.

“We take care of one another within the church, but our eyes are never closed to those outside of the church,” Webber said.