The expansion of mental health services and school safety resources has proven to be top-of-mind during the 88th Texas Legislative Session. The Texas Senate Committee on Education held a public hearing, wherein three bills regarding these matters were discussed Wednesday.

Senate Bill 838 relates to the addition of silent panic alert technology in all classrooms within public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools in Texas. State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, introduced the vendor-neutral bill, and a committee substitute was adopted.

“The technology notifies law enforcement immediately while also sending necessary details to best respond to a threat,” Creighton said. “This can ensure the triage and treatment of those needing medical attention can be done urgently.”

Creighton noted that he does not intend for the bill to be an unfunded mandate, referencing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Legislative Budget Board setting aside $17.1 million for this technology, as well as the Texas Legislature’s plans for significant increases in the School Safety Allotment this biennium.

Jeffrey Yarbrough, chief of police for the city of Hutto, testified in favor of the bill.

“We are Texas, and we are innovative, and we are overcomers, and when there are tragedies that occur in this country, people are looking at us to see how we deal with it because we are the leaders,” Yarbrough said.

SB 562, introduced by State Sen. Kevin Sparks, R-Midland, relates to “parental rights regarding a threat assessment of a student conducted by a public school's threat assessment and safe and supportive school team,” the bill, whose committee substitute was adopted, reads.

“If these teams determine that the student poses a serious risk to themselves or others, the parents of the students are required to be notified, but there’s no requirement to allow them to be involved in the threat assessment process,” Sparks said. “As a father of four grown children, I would have appreciated the opportunity to be involved in that process.”

Sparks noted the bill does not mandate that parents be involved, but they can be if they wish.

“Parents should have the ability to be involved in threat assessment of their child throughout the process; they deserve the right to know what’s being done regarding their own child,” he said. “These parents may also be able to provide helpful information to the team conducting the threat assessment and can serve as [an] invaluable resource if they are given the chance.”

State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, said he had concerns about inactive parents and the potential threat of parents to the students.

“The team does not have to wait for [the parents to respond], and if that child conveys that there has been a threat by the parent or guardian, then, obviously, there are other channels that will be invoked at that time,” Sparks said.

Melissa Beckett, coordinator of Texas Education 911, a movement of parents dedicated to school safety, testified in favor of the bill.

“Just reminding the parents as well as the staff that parents are the primary protectors of their children is something I think we always have to remember,” Beckett said.

Other witnesses posed concerns about parental involvement blocking the school from taking action on an active threat. Andrea Chevalier, director of governmental relations for the Texas Council of Administrators of Special Education, testified in favor of parental involvement so long as it does not interfere with student safety.

Amanda Afifi, chair of the government and professional relations committee for the Texas Association of School Psychologists, said it is vital to have open and transparent communication with parents throughout the threat assessment process and beyond but agreed with Chevalier’s concerns regarding contacting parents beforehand.

“It is important to act quickly when there is a concern about a threat,” Afifi said.

Lee Spiller, executive director of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, also was a witness and said the first priority should be keeping the students safe and documenting the cause for concern. Following that, he said parents should be contacted.

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, asked if there are any standards in place to conduct threat assessments.

Eric Marin with the Texas Education Agency’s legal services said the TEA currently uses the Texas School Safety Center’s guidance — containing 11 key questions — on data collection in a threat assessment inquiry to determine whether a threat is present. West said these are guidelines, not standards, and repeated the question, to which Marin responded by saying that there are no standards in rule or statute at this time.

SB 113 relates to “the provision of on-campus mental health services by a school district and reimbursement under Medicaid for certain services provided to eligible students,” the bill reads.

“I would hope to think that SB 113 is another proactive measure to allow local mental health authorities to collaborate and community-based organizations to collaborate with our school districts to provide mental health services for our children receiving Medicaid and CHIP [Children’s Health Insurance Program],” Menéndez, who introduced the bill, said.

“Our school-based mental health services can improve access to care and the early identification and treatment of mental health issues.”

The changes within this committee substitute are three-fold, he said: the addition of parental consent prior to their child being treated or seen, schools having an option to contract with a community-based provider along with or instead of a mental health authority and making it optional to name a primary care provider.

Shannon Hoffman with the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health was one of three people who testified in favor of this bill.

“Often, ability to access mental health services and support in the classroom translates into more success in school,” Hoffman said. “And we see the ability as allowing school districts to receive reimbursement for delivering these services to kids already enrolled in Medicaid as a strategy to increase access to these services since school districts do not receive any dedicated funds for delivering mental health services.”

Spiller of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights returned to testify against SB 113, stating that multiple school districts already have school-based mental health clinics in place and cited HB 18’s creation of Section 38.0591 of the Texas Education Code that requires the TEA and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to develop guidelines for districts to partner with local mental health authorities and private providers.

He added that the bill also raises concerns about schools becoming the Medicaid provider.

“To us, that creates conflict of interest and that’s bothersome,” Spiller said.

To follow the Texas legislative session, go to capitol.texas.gov/Home.aspx.