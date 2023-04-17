Around 900 members of a specialty care gym in Bryan were notified via email last week that their gym, St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center, is closing in June and those members will have to seek care elsewhere.

The gym caters to those 55 and up who need a space where they can receive care and guidance with personal trainers, all among a community and niche similar to them.

For Jerome Rektorik of College Station, he calls the space unique and is sad to see it go after being a member the last three years.

“The unique thing about this place is that it serves a special and frankly underserved community here, i.e. older citizens,” he told The Eagle outside the center Monday. “You could come here virtually any day and this place is going to be full of old gray hairs, white hairs and no hairs. It is sad that we are going to be losing it.”

According to its website, the St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center, which opened in March 2017 and is located at 3989 North Shore Drive in Bryan, was created to provide “health and wellness services to mature adults.”

“The two-story, 23,000 square-foot center is dedicated to meeting their unique health care needs through education, specialized care and more,” the statement reads. “Less than two miles from Texas A&M University, the MatureWell Lifestyle Center is a member of the ATLAS community, located in the heart of the Texas A&M Biocorridor.”

Regarding the reason for the closure, St. Joseph Health released the following statement to The Eagle via email:

“Our top priority is making sure we continue to provide the health care services our patients and communities depend on. Like many health care providers, we continue to face inflationary pressures, workforce challenges and a shift in the post-COVID demand for health services. As a result, we are taking steps to improve efficiency and effectiveness, as well as reduce our costs,” the statement said.

“After a thoughtful, critical analysis, St. Joseph Health has decided to consolidate the WellFIT Program at MatureWell Lifestyle Center to the Bryan Rehabilitation Campus, effective June 30, 2023. Members can still receive the WellFIT Program benefits at the Bryan Campus location and our staff will assist members to ensure the transition is seamless. We continuously evaluate our decisions based on changing circumstances and evolving needs. For nearly 90 years, St. Joseph Health has been delivering quality, patient-centered health care to the Brazos Valley and looks forward to carrying on our tradition of excellence for years to come.”

Rektorik and other members suspect a different reason for the closure due to a vacant portion of the building that is not being utilized.

“The main thing that people don’t understand is on the second floor there are facilities for about five or six doctors, if I am not mistaken, to have offices up there ... that has never been utilized to my knowledge,” Rektorik said. “I would hope that between St. Jo, the owner of the facility, and perhaps [Baylor] Scott & White, they could come to some kind of arrangement where either St. Jo or Scott & White could get some kind of a better deal on this building as far as the cost is concerned.”

According to the Brazos County Appraisal District, one listing under real property owned by Atlas MOB I, LLC was appraised at $38,000 in 2016, and appraised at $4,661,707 in 2022. There is an additional listing for the center marked as a “business personal property” for CHI St. Joseph & Texas A&M Health Network as the owners. Under that listing, the property was appraised at $220,000 consecutively from 2019 to 2022, according to the Brazos County Appraisal District. The plat was filed by Bryan Traditions on Feb. 4, 2016, and the warranty deed was made to Atlas on Feb. 12, 2016.

Richard Lynn of College Station also gathered outside the center on Monday and said he watched in awe of trainers who took care of a person who had a stroke and provided the help he needed to recover.

“You are not going to get that care anywhere else. That guy gets to come to this gym and it is the only time he gets to come out of his house is to come over here and work with her,” Lynn said. “That is sad that they are just going to blow that off.”

Lynn also said the facility near Blinn College’s campus they are being ushered to is not feasible for elderly people, with inadequate parking accessibility and more.

Though St. Joseph officials did not speak publicly to the closure beyond their statement to the media, retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair, who was at the facility Monday, said he believes the closure is do to a “bad lease.”

“Everything in life can be negotiated particularly on the business side. The second floor is empty up there, the first floor is full. we have over 900 people belonging here. This is our happy place,” Blair said. “I know in this town, money talks. But money also walks sometimes. … Folks, this is a no-brainer, so somebody needs to step up and find a way to keep this thing going.”

Blair said he has been in contact with city leaders in the hope that the facility can be saved.

Norma Burns of Rosebud is one of the many members who travels each week from out of town to seek care in B-CS.

“I drive 50 miles one way to come down here. I live halfway between Bryan and Waco, and Waco does not have a facility like this,” she said. “For me, this loss would be catastrophic because I wouldn’t have a place to go. … I would want [St. Joseph Health] to know that we care about this facility. Their deal is that they are shutting it down because of financials, but the upstairs has been vacant for more than two or three years.”

Maryanne Covey of College Station said she is one of the youngest members who joined at 55 because a of hip replacement, and said she was grateful to find a place that is suited for older people who need specialty care.

Retired Texas A&M women’s basketball assistant coach Luby Lichonczak said for him, this closure is personal.

“I am looking at this as senior discrimination,” he said. “Corporate people don’t think we have a voice. They know the fact of life that we are going to be moving on at some point so they dismiss us. ... As an older person, you feel like you belong here.”

For more information, visit stjoseph-locations.stlukeshealth.org/location/maturewell-lifestyle-center.