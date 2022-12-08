Marca Ewers-Shurtleff elected to Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 seat

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff won the runoff for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race, after defeating her opponent A.J. Renold during Thursday night’s election.

Ewers-Shurtleff kept the lead after the Nov. 8 general election, and received 70.3% of the vote with 497 votes in the runoff, while Renold received 29.7% of the vote with 210 votes. Of the 9,159 registered voters in District 5, there were 707 whose votes were tallied as of Thursday night.

Ewers-Shurtleff hosted a watch party at the Cotton Exchange in Downtown Bryan and said she was thrilled when she saw the results.

“I feel just incredibly grateful," she said. "I have had so much help from my volunteers on my campaign: [former] Mayor [Andrew] Nelson, Mayor [Bobby] Gutierrez, [former] Mayor [Jason] Bienski, the entire council and their wives, my family and friends that have door-knocked with me.

“I am most grateful for my constituents, they allowed a complete stranger to knock on their door and gave me the opportunity to introduce myself and some of them are here with me tonight and that is just so special to me.”

Ewers-Shurtleff has been practicing law as a solo practitioner in Downtown Bryan since January 2015. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 2006, and later graduated from law school at South Texas College of Law in Houston in December 2014. She previously served on the Bryan Business Council, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. She also served as the mayor of Stratford, Texas, from May 2010 to June 2012.

Ewers-Shurtleff said she was endorsed by former opponent, Kyle Schumann, who received 27.5% of the Nov. 8 vote. She said she also was endorsed by the entire newly elected Bryan City Council, Congressman Bill Flores and the BCS Regional Association of Realtors & Homebuilders Associations.

As the only woman on the Bryan City Council, Ewers-Shurtleff said the change is long overdue.

“I have worked with all of the councilman that are sitting currently, they are all very respectful and I know that they trust and follow my leadership; and I can’t wait to get to work on council as a woman to represent all of the women out there and to bring some diversity to council,” she said. “I have already had a handful of women come to me and say I have inspired them to run [for office] and they were impressed by my campaign, and said ‘I have always been a little intimidated,’ and to me that was all worth it; win or lose, that to me was enough to have pursued this.”

Previously, Ewers-Shurtleff has said District 5 is diverse and has needs across the board.

“There are some older parts on the eastern part of District 5, and then we have new neighborhoods like Edgewater and Traditions, so they have very different needs. I think we have some infrastructure concerns on the eastside of District 5. We have some streets that are older that have become high traffic as kind of cut-throughs for neighborhoods,” she told The Eagle in November. “There are some [areas] that need attention to speed bumps and additional stop signs, potholes and basic infrastructure needs on the east side. On the west side, we would like to continue to draw new businesses out there.”

Now that she is officially elected to the council, Ewers-Shurtleff said she would like to know residents' needs and wants in District 5.

“I have been on Bryan Business Council and Planning and Zoning, but a council person has to have a different perspective, a different goal and a different responsibility,” she said. “I need to hear from my constituents on what they need. I have a very open-door policy; everybody has my cell phone number, I would love to hear from everybody in my district and that is the way I will best serve.”

Renold said despite losing she is considering running again for council in the future and has family plans to focus on until then.

“I am happy to be involved if I am needed and I look forward to continue the work I am already doing in the community,” she said. “My kids are in high school and I look forward to being able to focus on them and I am happy to serve in any capacity.”

Renold previously served as the executive director of the American Red Cross of Texas Chapter; she currently serves on the board of directors. She is also the associate director of the Texas A&M University Internet2 Technology Evaluation Center at the Academy for Advanced Telecommunications and Learning Technologies.

Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Brazos County was waiting for 57 mail ballots that need to come in by 5 p.m. Friday, though 12 of those are military ballots that will be returned in a week. Those votes will not affect the outcome of the race.

Hancock said the election ran smoothly with only a minor confusion, given that the runoff was on a Thursday rather than the traditional Tuesday Election Day.

“The location that we were at did say that they had a few people come on Tuesday expecting people to vote,” she said. “We had a really good turnout [Thursday] with almost 200 people, so I feel like those people were dedicated enough to go back.”

Ewers-Shurtleff will be sworn in at a special Bryan City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in the council chambers of the Bryan Municipal Building.