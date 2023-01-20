Manufactured housing markets ends on low note, hopeful uptick for 2023 as interest rates stabilize

The Texas manufactured housing industry ended the year on a low note, according to the latest Texas Manufactured Housing Survey through the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M.

Wesley Miller, senior research associate at the Texas Real Estate Research Center, said they received a unanimous forecast showing a decrease in business activity relative to November.

“More generally, there was a big boom coming out of the pandemic with pent-up demand and lower mortgage rates," Miller said. "There are a lot of things you can identify during the pandemic, but lower mortgage rates definitely caused a great boom for all types of housing in owner-occupied housing.

"Once rates started increasing substantially last spring and summer, we saw this big correction as the rug was pulled out from under the housing market. Now we have gone through six or seven months of that correction, things are pretty bleak looking at our survey; activities have weighed down in production, sales, everything.”

The TRERC surveys 15 of the state's 23 housing manufacturers, which represent about 70% of production, Miller said. They are surveyed every month and asked a dozen questions about industry indicators and how they are changing and what they expect them to do over the next six months. The TRERC has tracked this for over two years and Miller said there are current trends in the housing market.

“However, we see really bright signs for the next six months through our survey," he said. "In asking manufacturers why you are optimistic, the biggest thing is they expect the interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve to slow down and possibly stop. So that is going to provide some downward pressure on mortgage rates, a boom for them.

“But more broadly, there is just this huge need for affordable housing and they feel their product fits that. You get into these homes at well below a starter home in Texas, and they have shown a lot of confidence in the long-term fundamentals in the industry.”

According to a recent TRERC press release, the industry extended a yearlong pullback on production as higher interest rates shocked demand and reset the housing market more broadly.

“Housing manufacturers are still grappling with decreased demand, forcing them to cut payrolls and reduce workweeks,” Miller said. “Inventories are building up on the retail side, resulting in fewer orders for manufacturers until more homes are moved.”

Regarding the next six months, researchers said they will maintain their optimism based on their surveys.

“As Texas’ population continues to grow, so will the market for manufactured housing,” TRERC Research Economist Harold Hunt stated in the release. “Although manufactured-housing sales aren’t currently as robust as they have been, the state will always have a need for affordable housing.”

The survey reflected the optimistic outlook with the future sales index increasing from 40 to a record-high of 78; the survey’s future general-activity index reached its second highest value at 68, according to TRERC. Housing manufacturers plan to ramp up production and hiring activity to respond to the rebound, according to the press release.

TRERC said additional supply-chain smoothing and input-price stabilization contributed to the industry’s optimism; proposed regulatory requirements, however, remain a prominent concern for survey respondents heading into 2023, the release stated.

“Manufacturers have five more months to prepare for the Department of Energy’s new conservation standards and the Environmental Protection Agency’s updated Energy Star program requirements,” Rob Ripperda, vice president of the Texas Manufactured Housing Association, stated in the press release. “These adjustments require a lot of retooling, design updates, new materials sourcing, and a host of other process changes for each of Texas’ 26 manufacturing plants. The final impact on construction costs is unknown.”

Miller said December was not a great month for manufactured housing or housing in general, but he said there was optimism for the first time since May. He also noted there is a manufactured housing presence in Brazos County and it is a product that is used.

“I think the big challenge is getting cities to allow manufactured housing. It is this affordable housing product, that a lot of times based on zoning restrictions aren’t available to customers,” he said. “That is probably the industry's number one challenge in the long run, just getting people to accept and allow this really unique product. There is a lot of variety that is shocking and when you go to these manufacturing plants to see the very different options and the high quality of these products is really impressive.”