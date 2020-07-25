First responders searching the Little River in Milam County on Friday recovered the body of a man believed to have drowned.
According to a Facebook post made by Milam County Sheriff Chris White, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, a diving team brought in from Morgan’s Point recovered the body of a man, located in the waters of the Little River, near the Bryant Station Bridge in Buckholts. The man was identified as 58-year-old Sammy Salazar.
White said officials believe Salazar died as a result of an accidental drowning. However, his body has been sent in for autopsy in Travis County, and an investigation will continue until those results are received.
