Man killed in Wednesdays two-vehicle accident identified

The man killed in a two-vehicle accident in Robertson County on Wednesday has been identified as 46-year-old Luis Gomez of Bryan.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Gomez was in a van that was entering Texas 6 from a private driveway around 7 a.m. Wednesday when the van was hit by an 18-wheeler traveling south on the highway just north of OSR.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said.

The van's driver and four other passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, as was the driver of the 18-wheeler.

Officials said Friday that the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

