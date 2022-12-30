Man in custody after two officers struck by gunfire

Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection to shooting a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day, the Bryan Police Department announced on Twitter.

The 44-year-old Herrin was shot by BPD officers after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement, according to a BPD statement on Twitter. Herrin was transported to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, the statement said.

Herrin was suspected of being involved in the shooting of a Bryan police officer late Thursday while the officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue, according to Bryan police.

According to the BPD, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The officer ran after him, and the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. One shot struck the officer, who did not return gunfire. The suspect then stole the patrol vehicle and fled the scene before abandoning it in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

The unnamed officer was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office reported an active shooter scene in the Benchley area of Robertson County on Friday afternoon. Old Hearne Road and Mumford-Benchley Road were closed while multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Herrin.

Social media posts said Herrin was last seen driving an orange 2004 Mustang, which was missing its front grill and headlights.

Herrin then was spotted in the Mustang by a Brazos County deputy, who was injured by gunfire, the BPD said on Twitter. The identity of the deputy has not yet been disclosed, but she is reported to be in stable condition.

Herrin's criminal history, according to online jail records, includes charges of aggravated assault, vehicle and home burglaries, arson and fleeing a police officer.