Man drowns at Lake Somerville’s Welch Park

A 27-year-old man drowned at Lake Somerville’s Welch Park on Sunday, officials from the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.
The man has been identified as Douglas Adelin Portillo-Funes of Honduras.
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing swimmer in the water near Welch Park on Sunday around 8:50 p.m., officials said. Witnesses said the man was swimming at Welch Park with his family when he was seen going underwater and did not resurface.
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department responded.
Officials said Texas Parks and Wildlife used a boat to search for the missing swimmer, but suspended the search at midnight due to approaching storms. The search resumed at 8:30 a.m. Monday and lasted until 10:35 a.m. when Portillo-Funes’ body was found by game wardens.
Portillo-Funes’ body will be sent to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials said, for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Youth Rodeo Association
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!