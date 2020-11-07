Man charged in College Station bank robbery

A Hempstead man was arrested Friday after a bank robbery in College Station, authorities said.

According to College Station police, a bank robbery was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at Texas Avenue and Manuel Drive. Authorities said a gun was displayed during the robbery, and the person responsible fled on foot down Manuel.

Authorities located Ondre Dwayne Green, 19, on Manuel near Dartmouth Street at around 12:50 p.m. Green was found with a handgun and property, including money, from the bank, police noted. According to officials, Green admitted to the robbery.

He was being held Friday evening in the Brazos County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Bond had not yet been set late Friday.