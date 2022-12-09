 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maloney elected as mayor pro-tem for College Station City Council

College Station City Councilman Dennis Maloney was unanimously elected as mayor pro-tem during Thursday night’s council meeting at City Hall.

“I appreciate the honor and I will respect the office,” he told the council.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell made the motion to nominate Maloney and Councilman William Wright seconded the motion.

Maloney will serve a one-year term to act as mayor if the mayor is absent or disabled, according to city staff.

He was elected to the Place 6 seat in November 2021. He currently serves on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Audit Committee. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in English and is a self-employed painting contractor, according to the city’s website.

To contact Maloney call 764-3541 or email dmaloney@cstx.gov.

